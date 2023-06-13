Syro-Malabar Church’s special synod deplores persecution of Christians

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The special synod of the Syro-Malabar Church began on Monday at Mount St Thomas in Kochi. The meeting began with meditations led by the Bishop of Thamarassery Diocese, Mar Remigios Inchanani. Major Archbishop Cardinal Mar George Alencherry presided over the Holy Eucharist. In his inaugural message, Alencherry talked about the various sociopolitical and agricultural crisis being faced by the Church.

“The indifference on the part of the state and the Union governments, which have shown reluctance to take constructive steps to prevent the persecution of Christians in the Manipur riots, is criminal,” he said.

He urged the Union and state governments to take a sympathetic approach towards the problems faced by the farmers in Kerala. “The state government should understand that even after the SC verdict on the buffer zone issue, the farmers’ concerns remain unresolved. Sadly, the government does not come up with policies to protect them, even though the wild animals intruding into their agricultural land have become a threat to the lives and properties,” he said.

The special synod is being convened to discuss the problems prevailing in the Ernakulam-Angamaly Archdiocese regarding the Unified Holy Mass. The session will conclude on Friday.

