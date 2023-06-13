‘Terrorists, too, can be seen as victims’: Prof. Sanjeev P Sahni

Alka Mariya and Serene Elizabeth Mathews By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Victimology, or the study of crime victims, is a subject that has been gaining global prominence in current times. The vice-president of the World Society of Victimology, Prof. Sanjeev P Sahni, is on a week-long visit to Kerala, where he is conducting teacher training programmes.

Sanjeev, who is also the founder & principal director of the Jindal Institute of Behavioural Sciences, Haryana, speaks to TNIE on the significance of victimology in Indian society. Excerpts:

One of the topics you addressed at the recent World Society of Victimology conference was ‘Terrorists are victims who create more victims’. Could you explain your perspective?

The topic of my talk highlighted the notion that no individual is a criminal by birth. Instead, criminals are shaped by their environment and circumstances. In this context, I argued that terrorists, too, can be seen as victims. They often come from backgrounds where they have been exposed to violence, extremism, or other factors that lead them down the path of terrorism. By recognising their victimhood, we can better understand the complex dynamics involved.

Could you elaborate on the role of parents?

Parents have the fundamental responsibility of instilling the right values and morals in their children. The way parents behave and the environment they create at home greatly influence a child’s development. Therefore, it is essential for parents to provide a nurturing and morally sound environment to help prevent criminal tendencies in children.

How does victimology address the needs of victims?

Victimology, through organisations such as the World Society of Victimology – which has a consultative committee status at the UN – works closely with various international bodies and governments, and advises them in formulating victim assistance bills and providing support to victims worldwide.

Have you observed any specific vulnerable groups in India that are more prone to becoming victims of crime? Yes, indeed. For instance, According to the NCRB (National Crime Records Bureau), the incidents of rape and sexual violence against women are increasing, and a large number of cases go unreported.

In order to address this issue, we need to improve the inadequacies in the system and take steps such as empowering and educating vulnerable groups through outreach programmes, improving access to judicial machinery, and providing them with adequate emotional support.

What are the psychological impacts that victims of crime in India often face?

Something I have observed over the years is that while financial compensation for victims is frequently discussed, the emotional trauma they endure tends to be neglected. While financial compensation is certainly important, it is equally crucial to acknowledge and address the emotional trauma. Victims do not want sympathy; it is essential to prioritse emotional support.

Could you elaborate on some of the challenges victims face in seeking justice in India?

India still does not have a comprehensive victim assistance bill, unlike many other countries. We have compiled a book that presents a proposed victim assistance bill and distributed it to members of parliament, governors, and judges. We have also submitted an extensive report on how to provide emotional assistance to victims. The response has been encouraging. However, the bill has not yet been tabled for consideration.

