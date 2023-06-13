Third G20 Summit Working Group meeting to kick-start in Kochi on June 13

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Under the Indian Presidency, the Third G20 Framework Working Group (FWG) meeting is set to commence in Kochi on Tuesday. Over the course of two days, V Anantha Nageswaran, Chief Economic Adviser of the Indian government, and Tom Hemingway, Deputy Director of UK HM Treasury, will jointly chair the meeting. More than 75 delegates from G20 member countries, invitee countries, and various international and regional organisations will participate.

The G20 FWG focuses on addressing global macroeconomic issues that are currently relevant. In line with the mandate received from G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors in February 2023, the group has been engaged in discussions concerning the macroeconomic impacts of food and energy insecurity, the risks posed by climate change, and other threats to the global economy.

During the meeting, in-depth deliberations will take place on the current global economic outlook, with presentations from esteemed international organisations such as the IMF and World Bank. Draft G20 reports on the macroeconomic implications of food and energy insecurity, as well as other pertinent issues, will also be discussed. The aim is to foster a shared understanding of member countries’ policy experiences in addressing the macroeconomic effects of food and energy insecurity, climate change, and transition pathways.

A G20 panel discussion on “Financial Globalisation - Opportunities and Risks” will be held on the sidelines of this meeting. The panel will be moderated by Prof. Eswar Prasad of Cornell University.

Parallel to the meeting, the Reserve Bank of India will host various Jan Bhagidari events to ensure that G20 discussions are inclusive and people-centric.

KOCHI: Under the Indian Presidency, the Third G20 Framework Working Group (FWG) meeting is set to commence in Kochi on Tuesday. Over the course of two days, V Anantha Nageswaran, Chief Economic Adviser of the Indian government, and Tom Hemingway, Deputy Director of UK HM Treasury, will jointly chair the meeting. More than 75 delegates from G20 member countries, invitee countries, and various international and regional organisations will participate. The G20 FWG focuses on addressing global macroeconomic issues that are currently relevant. In line with the mandate received from G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors in February 2023, the group has been engaged in discussions concerning the macroeconomic impacts of food and energy insecurity, the risks posed by climate change, and other threats to the global economy. During the meeting, in-depth deliberations will take place on the current global economic outlook, with presentations from esteemed international organisations such as the IMF and World Bank. Draft G20 reports on the macroeconomic implications of food and energy insecurity, as well as other pertinent issues, will also be discussed. The aim is to foster a shared understanding of member countries’ policy experiences in addressing the macroeconomic effects of food and energy insecurity, climate change, and transition pathways. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); A G20 panel discussion on “Financial Globalisation - Opportunities and Risks” will be held on the sidelines of this meeting. The panel will be moderated by Prof. Eswar Prasad of Cornell University. Parallel to the meeting, the Reserve Bank of India will host various Jan Bhagidari events to ensure that G20 discussions are inclusive and people-centric.