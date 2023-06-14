Acne mapping for a healthy skin

Lydia Manohar By

Express News Service

KOCHI: The state of our inner health reflects on our skin. Despite the urge to use the latest beauty products in the market, pursuing a healthy lifestyle is the only way to have the skin you want. But unannounced breakouts and acne can deter your dreams. Acne mapping helps in studying your breakouts and what triggers them. Dr Sowmya Dogioarthi, dermatologist/cosmetologist at Apollo Hospitals Chennai, walks us through the acne mapping and the health issues they indicate. “Based on the location of the acne, we can understand the triggers and proceed with the treatment,” says Dr. Sowmya.

Forehead acne: Forehead acne is triggered by the increase of dandruff. Eighty-five percent of 100 acne patients have dandruff. Anti-dandruff shampoo is one of the ways to reduce dandruff. Cheek and nose acne: Since this is the oily zone, where sebaceous glands are accumulated more, they are the places to get acne first. Frequent use of make-up products and facials might clog the pores and cause acne.

Chin acne: Hormonal imbalance causes acne on the chin region. Specifically, women with PCOS produce more acne on this part of the face. Truncal acne: This is the upper back region of the body, where acne is caused due to dandruff. While combing, the microscopic dandruff particles fall on the skin. Depending on the length of the hair, the visibility of acne varies.

Chest acne: Friction from clothing, excessive sweating, using skin care products to hinder water loss can cause chest acne. Avoid using harsh soap, chemicals, and rough scrubbing.

Plan a healthy lifestyle

There are several habits to adopt if you are in pursuit of healthy skin. Among them, maintaining a proper diet plays a crucial role. “Consuming a lot of watery fruits, cutting down oily foods and dietary products, does bring a visible change on your skin,” says Dr Sowmya. The inclusion of antioxidant and vitamin-rich fruits help fight free radicals and prevent acne stimulation. “The quality of make-up brands matters. Using a product that suits your skin type helps a lot,” she says, advising to use non-comedogenic skincare products as they don’t clog the pores.

“Regardless of gender, from the teenage years till 45-50 years, everyone suffers acne,” says Dr Sowmya. People with smaller sebaceous glands are less prone to acne than those who have larger sebaceous glands. “Acne doesn’t cause any severe health issues, instead, self-confidence level is reduced,” she says. Knowing that acne is an innate part of our lives, treating it with less artificial and more healthy treatment controls excessive acne. Constant experimentation on the skin with make-up products worsens the condition. “Let your skin breathe, it will heal faster,” says Dr Sowmya.

For a glowing skin

Individuals who weigh around 50 kg should consume 1.5 litre of water and those who are 60 kg and above should consume 2 litres per day

Include at least one watery fruit in your diet every day

6-7 hours of continuous sleep

Finish dinner before 7.30 pm or 8 pm for good digestion

Avoid using make-up frequently

Use a face wash or a soap that contains salicylic and glycolic acids for combination skin to remove debris. Those with dry skin can use a moisturising face wash.

Apply sunscreen regularly, especially during summer. Choosing gel-finish or lightweight sunscreen prevents clogging the pores.

KOCHI: The state of our inner health reflects on our skin. Despite the urge to use the latest beauty products in the market, pursuing a healthy lifestyle is the only way to have the skin you want. But unannounced breakouts and acne can deter your dreams. Acne mapping helps in studying your breakouts and what triggers them. Dr Sowmya Dogioarthi, dermatologist/cosmetologist at Apollo Hospitals Chennai, walks us through the acne mapping and the health issues they indicate. “Based on the location of the acne, we can understand the triggers and proceed with the treatment,” says Dr. Sowmya. Forehead acne: Forehead acne is triggered by the increase of dandruff. Eighty-five percent of 100 acne patients have dandruff. Anti-dandruff shampoo is one of the ways to reduce dandruff. Cheek and nose acne: Since this is the oily zone, where sebaceous glands are accumulated more, they are the places to get acne first. Frequent use of make-up products and facials might clog the pores and cause acne. Chin acne: Hormonal imbalance causes acne on the chin region. Specifically, women with PCOS produce more acne on this part of the face. Truncal acne: This is the upper back region of the body, where acne is caused due to dandruff. While combing, the microscopic dandruff particles fall on the skin. Depending on the length of the hair, the visibility of acne varies. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Chest acne: Friction from clothing, excessive sweating, using skin care products to hinder water loss can cause chest acne. Avoid using harsh soap, chemicals, and rough scrubbing. Plan a healthy lifestyle There are several habits to adopt if you are in pursuit of healthy skin. Among them, maintaining a proper diet plays a crucial role. “Consuming a lot of watery fruits, cutting down oily foods and dietary products, does bring a visible change on your skin,” says Dr Sowmya. The inclusion of antioxidant and vitamin-rich fruits help fight free radicals and prevent acne stimulation. “The quality of make-up brands matters. Using a product that suits your skin type helps a lot,” she says, advising to use non-comedogenic skincare products as they don’t clog the pores. “Regardless of gender, from the teenage years till 45-50 years, everyone suffers acne,” says Dr Sowmya. People with smaller sebaceous glands are less prone to acne than those who have larger sebaceous glands. “Acne doesn’t cause any severe health issues, instead, self-confidence level is reduced,” she says. Knowing that acne is an innate part of our lives, treating it with less artificial and more healthy treatment controls excessive acne. Constant experimentation on the skin with make-up products worsens the condition. “Let your skin breathe, it will heal faster,” says Dr Sowmya. For a glowing skin Individuals who weigh around 50 kg should consume 1.5 litre of water and those who are 60 kg and above should consume 2 litres per day Include at least one watery fruit in your diet every day 6-7 hours of continuous sleep Finish dinner before 7.30 pm or 8 pm for good digestion Avoid using make-up frequently Use a face wash or a soap that contains salicylic and glycolic acids for combination skin to remove debris. Those with dry skin can use a moisturising face wash. Apply sunscreen regularly, especially during summer. Choosing gel-finish or lightweight sunscreen prevents clogging the pores.