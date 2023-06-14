Building an ‘ausome’ community, one cookie at a time

Akshita Thomas By

Express News Service

KOCHI: What began as an initiative to help children with autism tackle the long days of lockdown and isolation during the pandemic has grown into an elaborate baking venture - Ausome Bites. Shepherded by the Autism Club, Ernakulam, the project, which commenced its full-fledged operations in July 2022, was designed as part of the club’s vocational training exercise.

“After a couple of sessions, we found that many of our children are very interested in baking. Consequently, we began a dedicated bakery unit where youngsters can actively pursue their passion whilst also opening for themselves a clear pathway to follow after high school,” says Deepthi Mathews, the lead skill developer and the club’s advisory committee member.

Anitha Pradeep, a skilled home baker and a club member, provides the training. After the initial success, the club rented a property in Unichira, Edappally, and turned it into a baking school and production unit.

From baking cookies, the children have graduated to muffins, cupcakes, and brownies. The money generated from the sale of baked goods is shared equally among the six children, namely Viashnav, Sohan, Akash, Sam, Eby and Brian.

Anitha says this venture helps boost the children’s confidence levels. “When we set up our first stall in a flea market in October 2022, we received an abundance of positive feedback and gained substantial recognition in the city. The baking venture has also fostered a stronger bond among the children,” she says.

Deepthi, too, feels that these baking sessions have significantly reduced the children’s anxiety levels. “Now, these children derive great pleasure from participating in these activities,” she says. Ausome Bites’ most recent stall was set up at the prestigious Women’s Entrepreneur’s Network.

What the parents say

“Keeping Akash in an active and engaging environment is tiring as he tends to shy away from social interactions. Ausome Bites has come as a great avenue to address this concern. It has been one of the most significant initiatives to nurture his growth,” says Deepa, Akash’s mother.

“Ausome Bites has played a significant role in improving Sohan’s self-confidence. It has fostered a sense of camaraderie among the participating children and has contributed to Sohan’s overall well-being. The profound impact of Ausome Bites on Sohan’s personal growth and the establishment of a supportive social environment for both the children as well as the parents underscores its immense value,” says Bincy, Sohan’s mother.

“Vaishnav has always had a keen interest in cooking, and he helps me a lot in our home kitchen. But Ausome Bites got him involved in baking for the very first time. It was truly inspiring to see him bake. Ausome Bites has nurtured his culinary skills and also provided him with a sense of fulfilment and accomplishment,” says Vidya, Vaishnav’s mother.

“Today, there’s a lot of awareness about autism, and many wonderful people support and encourage our children. That is certainly a step forward. I feel so proud of our children in seeing how far they have come,” says Anitha. “Now, the children are looking forward to the next exhibition sale day as it means even more baking,” she adds.

Healthy ‘N’ Special

Ausome Bites’ preparation method is one of their specialities. “Each of our baked products is crafted using a selection of wholesome and nourishing ingredients, such as wheat and ragi. We refrain from using maida in our recipes. Furthermore, we avoid white sugar; instead opt for healthier alternatives such as jaggery or brown sugar,” Anitha says.

