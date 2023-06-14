Home Cities Kochi

Monsoon: Ernakulam district collector issues order to cut trees that pose threat

The collector has granted permission to the secretaries of local bodies in the district to expedite the process of cutting down trees that could endanger the public.

Published: 14th June 2023

​ Newly-appointed Ernakulam District Collector N S K Umesh. (Photo | A Sanesh )

By Express News Service

KOCHI: With the monsoon intensifying in the state, the district collector has taken proactive measures to address the potential threat posed by trees during this period. The collector has granted permission to the secretaries of local bodies in the district to expedite the process of cutting down trees that could endanger the public.

“As per the Panchayat Raj Act, secretaries of the local bodies are empowered to find and cut down trees and branches standing dangerously on private land. Any complaints or suggestions relating to this matter, if existing in any of the Local Self-Government bodies, should be disposed of immediately under the Panchayat Raj Act,” District Collector N S K Umesh said in a statement, adding that the respective Local Self-Government Secretaries should ensure that no death or damage is caused by falling trees and branches.

“It is the responsibility of the committee consisting of the local body secretary, village officer, and forest range officer of the area to give permission to cut down trees and branches that are found to be dangerous and need to be removed urgently,” the collector said.

Furthermore, the collector directed departments such as Fire & Rescue, Police, and KSEB to provide necessary assistance and cooperation to local bodies and revenue authorities during emergency situations involving the cutting of trees and branches.

