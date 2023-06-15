Home Cities Kochi

‘Beetroot’ branding lessons, served hot in Indian coffee house

However, looking at the number of cars parked outside, I gave the thought a quiet burial and moved on. 

By Raphi Davis Akkara
KOCHI:  The other day, I was driving past my favourite Indian Coffee House outlet in Angamaly. I badly wanted to bite into their delicious, beetroot-filled masala dosa. However, looking at the number of cars parked outside, I gave the thought a quiet burial and moved on. 

But the hustle and bustle there triggered a few thoughts. How does a brand, with zero advertising and zero marketing push, has such an enviable pull? What’s the secret sauce that keeps ICH such a much-loved, approachable, ‘aam aadmi’ brand? And what lessons others can imbibe from them? Here are my three takeaways. 

Be consistent. Whether it’s the signature beetroot filling or the liveried waiters, the ICH experience remains the same everywhere, be it in Delhi or Thrissur. 

Make your employees proud partners in the brand journey. In the case of ICH, it’s literally true, as it’s owned and managed by an employee cooperative. Proud employees will adopt the company’s goals as their own, rather than focusing on their individual success within the company.

Cultivate brand integrity. From pricing to quality, there is palpable honesty in everything that ICH does. Brands that tell a genuine, honest story resonate with people. So, the next time you step into an Indian Coffee House, while relishing the food, also appreciate the quiet ways strong brands can be built.

The writer is the creative director at TeamOne Advertising in Kochi

