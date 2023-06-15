Home Cities Kochi

Car gutted after ramming bridge, two youths arrested in Kochi for suspected racing 

A major tragedy was averted as Fire and Rescue Services personnel doused the fire.

Published: 15th June 2023 07:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th June 2023 07:37 AM   |  A+A-

The car that caught fire in Panampilly Nagar on Wednesday | T P Sooraj

The car that caught fire in Panampilly Nagar on Wednesday | T P Sooraj

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A car was completely gutted after it rammed a bridge while it was engaged in a race with another car in Kochi on Wednesday. The incident that spread panic among the public happened at Panampilly Nagar around 2.30 pm.

A major tragedy was averted as Fire and Rescue Services personnel doused the fire. The car lost control and rammed a bridge while it entered Justice V R Krishna Iyer Road from Panampilly Nagar Road. Abdulla, 20, of Thodupuzha, and Saheer, 20, of Pookattupady, who were in the car, were arrested after the incident. According to the police, two cars were engaged in a race.

“While one of the cars tried to overtake, the driver of the other car didn’t give way. Following this, they started a race on the busy road, and that too in broad daylight.

But one of the vehicles lost control and hit the footpath of the bridge. As two persons who were inside the car got out immediately, they escaped unhurt,” said officials of Ernakulam South police station where a case has been registered against them under Section 279 of the IPC and Section 189 of the MVD Act.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Car accidentFire and rescue '
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
High tides hit the coastal areas along Dwaraka Beach in Gujarat ahead of cyclone Biparjoy's landfall. (Photo | Express)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp