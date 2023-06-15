Car gutted after ramming bridge, two youths arrested in Kochi for suspected racing 

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A car was completely gutted after it rammed a bridge while it was engaged in a race with another car in Kochi on Wednesday. The incident that spread panic among the public happened at Panampilly Nagar around 2.30 pm.

A major tragedy was averted as Fire and Rescue Services personnel doused the fire. The car lost control and rammed a bridge while it entered Justice V R Krishna Iyer Road from Panampilly Nagar Road. Abdulla, 20, of Thodupuzha, and Saheer, 20, of Pookattupady, who were in the car, were arrested after the incident. According to the police, two cars were engaged in a race.

“While one of the cars tried to overtake, the driver of the other car didn’t give way. Following this, they started a race on the busy road, and that too in broad daylight.

But one of the vehicles lost control and hit the footpath of the bridge. As two persons who were inside the car got out immediately, they escaped unhurt,” said officials of Ernakulam South police station where a case has been registered against them under Section 279 of the IPC and Section 189 of the MVD Act.

