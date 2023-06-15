Cyber attack: Maharaja’s college professor files plaint in Kochi

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Maharaja’s College mark list case has got a new twist with the so-called ‘cyber warriors’ targeting the head of the history department of the college.

Following threats made in the posts on social media platforms, professor Vinodkumar Kallolickal, who also holds the charge of the archaeology department, filed a complaint with the Ernakulam

Central police.

“I am scared for the safety of the lives and property of my family in Kannur from where I hail,” said the professor who is one of the very few lecturers who have been promoted to the rank after more than 20 years. According to him, all the allegations made against him by the SFI activists are false.

“They are saying that I was in contact with the Asianet reporter and had some sort of understanding with her. But in reality, I am not at all acquainted with her on a personal basis. She had called me seeking my statement after the mark list issue blew up and I called her once when the channel had wrongly reported that I had resigned following the controversy. I requested her to take down the news story. That was the extent of my contact with her,” said prof Vinodkumar.

He rubbished allegations raised by P M Arsho that he was a Congress sympathiser. “I am a teacher and can’t differentiate students as KSU or SFI. He had zero attendance in the third semester and there was a court order barring him from entering Ernakulam district,” said the professor.

KOCHI: Maharaja’s College mark list case has got a new twist with the so-called ‘cyber warriors’ targeting the head of the history department of the college. Following threats made in the posts on social media platforms, professor Vinodkumar Kallolickal, who also holds the charge of the archaeology department, filed a complaint with the Ernakulam Central police. “I am scared for the safety of the lives and property of my family in Kannur from where I hail,” said the professor who is one of the very few lecturers who have been promoted to the rank after more than 20 years. According to him, all the allegations made against him by the SFI activists are false.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); “They are saying that I was in contact with the Asianet reporter and had some sort of understanding with her. But in reality, I am not at all acquainted with her on a personal basis. She had called me seeking my statement after the mark list issue blew up and I called her once when the channel had wrongly reported that I had resigned following the controversy. I requested her to take down the news story. That was the extent of my contact with her,” said prof Vinodkumar. He rubbished allegations raised by P M Arsho that he was a Congress sympathiser. “I am a teacher and can’t differentiate students as KSU or SFI. He had zero attendance in the third semester and there was a court order barring him from entering Ernakulam district,” said the professor.