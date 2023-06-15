Home Cities Kochi

West Nile fever could add to Kochi city’s viral woes

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Without a lasting solution to the management of waste -- leading to a spurt in mosquito numbers --  and the arrival of the southwest monsoon, Kochi faces the threat of an outbreak of West Nile fever, which is spread by mosquitoes. A 65-year-old Kumbalangi native died two days ago of the virus. 
West Nile fever is a viral disease very similar to dengue fever or yellow fever produced by flavivirus and spread by mosquitoes.

Dr Merlin Mony, assistant professor, department of general medicine, division of infectious diseases, Amrita Hospital, Kochi said that the disease manifests itself with flu-like symptoms. “Symptoms are similar to those caused by the influenza virus and may last from five to seven days.

The health condition can be improved with symptomatic treatment, which requires supportive management. But if the person is aged and has any other disease, it may require hospitalisation,” she said. The disease can also cause encephalitis, meningitis and meningoencephalitis, and the presence of these illnesses can add to the severity of the disease.

When asked about prevention, Dr Merlin said that there are no vaccines available and that the only way to prevent the disease is to prevent mosquito bites. “Mosquito breeding should be prevented. Also, using mosquito-repellent creams and clothes can prevent the spread,” she said. Dr Merlin added that the estimated mortality rate of West Nile fever is 10%, which is ten times that of influenza.

