CBI takes over probe against NRI who filed forged documents in Kerala High Court

In November 2022, she told the HC that a court in Australia had granted her permanent custody of her daughter.

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The CBI has taken over the probe against an NRI who allegedly submitted fake documents in the High Court to claim her 10-year-old daughter’s custody.

The CBI Special Crime Branch in Thiruvananthapuram took over the probe on the HC’s directive. The accused is Jeeva Santhosh, 34, who is settled at Noble Park in Victoria, Australia. The case was registered on the complaint filed by her ex-husband Joppen George, who lives in Panampilly Nagar.

Joppen and Jeeva got divorced in 2018. Jeeva had moved court twice seeking guardianship of her daughter, but her request was denied. 

In November 2022, she told the HC that a court in Australia had granted her permanent custody of her daughter. Joppen refuted the claim. 

The Centre later informed the HC that the file number of the Australian court cited did not relate to any proceedings between Jeeva and Joppen. 

