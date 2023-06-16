Home Cities Kochi

Man holds wife and son hostage, threatens to blow up LPG cylinder

Police did not register a case as Nazeer’s family members refused to lodge a complaint.

Published: 16th June 2023

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Fire and Rescue Services officials rescued a woman and her 10-year-old son who were held hostage by her husband at their house in Maradu near Kochi on Wednesday. The man, Nazeer, 45, had threatened to kill his family and end his life by setting fire to the LPG cylinder.

Tripunithura fire station personnel said they received an emergency call around 8.40am alerting them about the situation. A team was dispatched to Mannaparambu where Nazeer lived in a rented house with his family.

A Fire and Rescue Services official said following a fight with some friends, Nazeer locked his wife and son in the house and threatened to turn the cylinder on. “His relatives and friend tried to pacify him but to no avail,” said the official.

A team led by Tripunithura Fire Station Officer K Manoharan and Assistant Fire Station Officer Vinu Raj took every protective measures in case Nazeer decided to act on his threat. 

“We then decided to enter the house and rescue the woman and the child. We asked Nazeer’s relatives and friends to make frequent phone calls to divert his attention. We also passed information to his wife that she should rush to the kitchen and open the door while Nazeer is busy speaking on his phone,” said the official. 

The woman did as instructed. The officials entered the house and overpowered him. “He was carrying matchsticks to set fire to the cylinder. We also removed the cylinder after rescuing the woman and the child. Nazeer then sought medical aid and he was taken to a government hospital in a police vehicle,” said the official. 

Police did not register a case as Nazeer’s family members refused to lodge a complaint. He assured the police of not repeating his actions.

