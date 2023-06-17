Kochi city police begin probe into Kudumbashree loan fraud

Toby Antony By

Express News Service

KOCHI: In a suspected Kudumbashree loan fraud, Kochi City Police have registered a case and started a probe against unknown persons who availed of the amount from a nationalised bank using forged documents at Palluruthy. The case was registered based on a complaint lodged by Kochi Corporation Counsellor P S Viju.

Viju represents Nambyapuram, the 20th ward of Kochi Corporation. The case is registered at Palluruthy Police Station on June 13. According to police officials, some unknown persons prepared documents containing fake signatures, seals and letter pad of Viju and presented them at the Union Bank branch in Willingdon Island to avail loans between December 2022 and June 2023.

The loans were availed in the name of four Kudumbashree units. “These loans are taken on the pretence of supporting Kudumbashree units in starting various ventures. The documents also contained fake seals of the Kudumbashree chairperson and secretary. Neither the counsellor nor Kudumbashree authorities were aware of such a loan,” a police official said.

The probe is conducted by the police under the supervision of Assistant Commissioner of Police Manoj K R. The case was registered for cheating, forgery for cheating, and using fake documents as genuine. “We have collected details from the bank about the persons who have taken the loan. We have identified some of the suspects. The accused persons will be questioned.

We are also collecting more documents from Kochi Corporation, Kudumbashree and the bank. The accused persons will be arrested soon,” a police officer said. Viju said that the cheating was revealed recently, and he has given a detailed statement to the police. He received information about the cheating on June 12.

The cops are also checking whether the cheating took place with the knowledge of officials of Kochi Corporation, Kudumbashree and banks, and their statements will be recorded soon. The police also suspect that similar cheating has taken place in other wards, which is also included in the probe.



