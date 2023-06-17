Home Cities Kochi

Siblings held in Kochi for stealing bikes and selling on classified websites

The duo targeted Enfield Bullet motorcycles as they fetch high prices in the pre-owned vehicle market.

Published: 17th June 2023 08:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th June 2023 08:27 AM   |  A+A-

arrest, handcuff

Image used for representational purposes only

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  The Ernakulam Central Police on Friday arrested two siblings for stealing Royal Enfield motorcycles and selling them on online websites. The arrested are Saud, 24, of Kottoor, Thiruvananthapuram and his brother Sabith, 19. The accused were arrested by the police while probing the theft of a motorcycle from Vivekananda Road in Kochi. 

The motorcycle parked in front of Kerala Tours and Travels was stolen by the duo on April 13 this year. The police after checking CCTV camera visuals and information collected about the vehicle identified the accused. 

Following the arrest, the duo confessed to the have stolen another Enfield motorcycle from the compound of a house near Ernakulam South Metro Station. Both vehicles were later sold on an online classified site with fake documents. The police have started the procedure to recover the motorcycles. The duo targeted Enfield Bullet motorcycles as they fetch high prices in the pre-owned vehicle market.

