Special Synod’s conditions to open St Mary’s Basilica irk parishioners

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Friday was an eventful day for the Ernakulam Angamaly Archdiocese. First, the Special Synod gave its conditional approval for opening the St Mary’s Cathedral Basilica, which had been lying closed for months. The move followed the assurance provided by the basilica’s representatives that only Unified Holy Mass will be celebrated there.

However, a few hours later, vicar of the Fr Antony Narikulam and the trustees went back on the agreement. The parishioners, miffed by the alleged high handedness of the bishops – whom they accused of ignoring the parish council’s decision – held a protest in front of the basilica later in the day.

The basilica has been lying closed for the past six months following skirmishes between pro and anti-Unified Holy Mass supporters. The decision to reopen it was taken in Wednesday’s meeting between the Syro Malabar Synod-appointed Bishops’ Committee and representatives of the basilica, including the vicar and the trustees.

“At the meeting, Fr Antony Narikulam, the vicar, had assured the Bishops’ Committee that once the basilica is reopened, only Unified Holy Mass will be celebrated,” said Syro Malabar Church spokesperson Fr Antony Vadakekkara. It was decided that if there is any deviation from the assurance will result in the church’s closure, he said.

It should be noted that the Synod had urged all parties concerned to ensure the basilica is opened for worship. Fr Vadakekkara said the Synod allowed conduct of all sacraments, except the Holy Qurbana, in the church post its opening. “For this, the Synod directed the basilica administrator to hand over the keys to the vicar,” Fr Vadakekkara said.

He said an understanding was also reached in Wednesday’s meeting on the administrator’s continuance. “Since the matter is sub-judice, it was decided that the administrator will continue in the post,” Fr Vadakekkara said. He said it was decided that on the day of the reopening, Vicar-General Fr Varghese Pottaykkal will conduct a blessing ritual in the church and its premises. The Synod directed the vicar to convey these decisions to the laity and get them to cooperate. “It should be noted that implementing the decision taken during the meeting does not require the parish council’s approval,” he said.

The Synod officially approved the decisions taken during Wednesday’s meeting on Thursday and also directed the apostolic administrator to take action as per canon laws should any priest, monastic or laity deviates from the conditions, Fr Vadakekkara said.

The parishioners, though happy with the Synod’s decision to open the basilica, are peeved at its conditions. “The Synod’s move to make the reopening conditional shows the high-handedness of Bishops. They want to drive home the point that they are our masters,” said Shyju Antony, a parishioner.

He said the parish council conveyed its decisions to the Synod. “In reply, the Synod in its official statement included a line saying the parish council didn’t have authority in matters of the church,” he said, adding, “But the church belongs to the parish council.” Shyju said the parishioners will protest any move to celebrate Unified Holy Mass in the basilica.

‘Special Synod cheats archdiocese again’

The Athirooptha Samrakshana Samithi termed the Special Synod’s decision worthless. “The Special Synod, instructed by the Vatican to take a final decision on the problems plaguing the archdiocese, has cheated the archdiocese yet again,” alleged Fr Sebastian Thalian, the convener of the samithi.

He said the decision taken by the Synod to open the basilica without seeking the opinion of the priests and the laity was not compatible with Christian values or democratic dignity. “The vicar and trustees of the basilica were called to a secret meeting and after signing a few agreements, they were asked to consult with the parish council and open the basilica as soon as possible. However, 38 of the 40 people present at the parish council meeting passed a resolution saying only public-facing mass can be offered in the church,” Fr Thalian said.

He said the Synod was destroying the image of the Catholic Church by giving scant regard to the words of Pope Francis, who has repeatedly asked bishops to walk with people.

