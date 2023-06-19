341 cases registered, 228 booked for drunk driving in combing operation in Kochi

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kochi City Police conducted a combing operation on Saturday night and early hours of Sunday, resulting in the registration of 341 cases. The operation was conducted to nab people involved in drunk driving, reckless driving, dumping waste in public places and other anti-social activities.

It was conducted under the supervision of Kochi City Deputy Commissioner of Police S Sasidharan. Assistant Commissioners of Ernakulam Central, Ernakulam, Mattanche ry, Thrikkakara and Traffic were conducting the combing operation at respective police divisions.

As many as 228 persons were booked for drunk driving. Police registered cases against 20 persons for rash and negligent driving. Three persons were booked for causing nuisances in public places under the influence of liquor.

Cases were also registered against 11 persons for dumping waste in public places. As many as 47 persons were booked in narcotic cases. Similarly, cases were filed against 32 persons for consuming liquor in public places.

KOCHI: The Kochi City Police conducted a combing operation on Saturday night and early hours of Sunday, resulting in the registration of 341 cases. The operation was conducted to nab people involved in drunk driving, reckless driving, dumping waste in public places and other anti-social activities. It was conducted under the supervision of Kochi City Deputy Commissioner of Police S Sasidharan. Assistant Commissioners of Ernakulam Central, Ernakulam, Mattanche ry, Thrikkakara and Traffic were conducting the combing operation at respective police divisions. As many as 228 persons were booked for drunk driving. Police registered cases against 20 persons for rash and negligent driving. Three persons were booked for causing nuisances in public places under the influence of liquor. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Cases were also registered against 11 persons for dumping waste in public places. As many as 47 persons were booked in narcotic cases. Similarly, cases were filed against 32 persons for consuming liquor in public places.