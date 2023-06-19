Search on for man who misbehaved with woman in Kochi

By Express News Service

KOCHI: An unidentified person misbehaved with a young woman and assaulted her friend in front of St Albert’s College on Saturday. The Ernakulam Central Police have started an attempt to trace the accused. The 21-year-old victim of Palakkad lodged a complaint with the police on Sunday. The police said the complainant was awaiting her friend when she was approached by the man around 11 pm.

He first hurled obscene words against the victim and started misbehaving with her. When her friend questioned him, she was beaten and kicked before he fled. Police have registered a case for using obscene words in a public place, voluntarily causing hurt and insulting the modesty of a woman. Police are checking the CCTV cameras in the area. Similarly, information is being collected from people who run shops during the night in the area. A detailed statement of both the victim and her friend is recorded by the police.

KOCHI: An unidentified person misbehaved with a young woman and assaulted her friend in front of St Albert’s College on Saturday. The Ernakulam Central Police have started an attempt to trace the accused. The 21-year-old victim of Palakkad lodged a complaint with the police on Sunday. The police said the complainant was awaiting her friend when she was approached by the man around 11 pm. He first hurled obscene words against the victim and started misbehaving with her. When her friend questioned him, she was beaten and kicked before he fled. Police have registered a case for using obscene words in a public place, voluntarily causing hurt and insulting the modesty of a woman. Police are checking the CCTV cameras in the area. Similarly, information is being collected from people who run shops during the night in the area. A detailed statement of both the victim and her friend is recorded by the police.