Home Cities Kochi

Search on for man who misbehaved with woman in Kochi

An unidentified person misbehaved with a young woman and assaulted her friend in front of St Albert’s College on Saturday.

Published: 19th June 2023 05:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th June 2023 05:56 AM   |  A+A-

Police, Crime, Cops

Representative image | Express Illustrations

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  An unidentified person misbehaved with a young woman and assaulted her friend in front of St Albert’s College on Saturday. The Ernakulam Central Police have started an attempt to trace the accused. The 21-year-old victim of Palakkad lodged a complaint with the police on Sunday.  The police said the complainant was awaiting her friend when she was approached by the man around 11 pm. 

He first hurled obscene words against the victim and started misbehaving with her. When her friend questioned him, she was beaten and kicked before he fled. Police have registered a case for using obscene words in a public place, voluntarily causing hurt and insulting the modesty of a woman. Police are checking the CCTV cameras in the area. Similarly, information is being collected from people who run shops during the night in the area. A detailed statement of both the victim and her friend is recorded by the police.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Man misbehaves with woman St Albert's college
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp