Two arrested for honey trap case in Kochi

By Express News Service

KOCHI: In yet another honey trap incident, Ernakulam Central Police arrested two for extorting a gold chain and demanding money from a youth. The arrested are Maneesha, 26, of Tripunithura, and Sunil, 34, of Mattanchery.

Maneesha befriended the youth, who is a tiles worker, after he arrived for work at the apartment where she worked as domestic help. Maneesha had borrowed Rs 2,000 from the victim. When the youth requested the money back, Maneesha insisted he book a room at a hotel in Ernakulam North. He took a room at Hotel Live Regency on June 15.

Maneesha and Sunil, conspiring to honey-trap the complainant, reached the hotel. Leaving Sunil outside, Maneesha entered the room. After a few minutes, Sunil rang the doorbell and barged into the room. Claiming that Maneesha was his wife, Sunil assaulted the victim and snatched his gold chain. Hearing the noise, when employees gathered, the victim fled the hotel. The next day, Maneesha contacted the victim again and demanded money to settle the matter. Refusing to pay, the victim approached the police.

