Health summit organised at Infopark in Kochi

The first day of the summit, held at Infopark, featured a session titled “Potential Opportunities for Digital Players - Use Cases and Future Pathways & Strategies.”

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Nathealth--Healthcare Federation of India, joined forces with Arthur D Little India, Infopark, and Technopark to organize the ‘Digital Health Connect’ summit, a two-day Southern Region Roadshow that explored the vast potential of digital health in India. The summit took place at Infopark Kochi and Technopark Thiruvananthapuram. 

Esteemed veterans and industry leaders from India and abroad came together to discuss the future of the digital healthcare sector in India and the various opportunities for digital service providers to accelerate the adoption of digitisation in the industry.

The first day of the summit, held at Infopark, featured a session titled “Potential Opportunities for Digital Players - Use Cases and Future Pathways & Strategies.” Keynote presentations were delivered by Sudarshan Bhamare, CEO of Apollo ADLUX Hospitals, Vaishak Seetharam, Service Excellence Cluster Head of Aster DM Healthcare, Dr. Ajay Nair, CEO of Swasth Alliance, and Brajesh Kumar Singh, Director of Philips Healthcare India.

This was followed by sessions featuring prominent figures which provided a platform for in-depth discussions on strategies, technologies, and challenges pertaining to ABDM integration, data analytics, artificial intelligence, and ABDM adoption, among other topics.

