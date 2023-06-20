Kerala High Court upholds KAT order to consider transwoman applicant

By Express News Service

KOCHI: the Kerala High Court has declined the plea of the PSC seeking to quash the interim order of the Kerala Administrative Tribunal (KAT) permitting a transwoman applicant, Annera Kabeer C, of Palakkad, to submit her application for the post of housekeeper (female) in homoeopathic medical colleges.

The PSC notification stated that the appointment to the post would be confined only to women candidates.”We are not justified in interfering with the discretion exercised by the Tribunal in rendering the interim order,” said the division bench.

The court issued the order while disposing of the petition filed by PSC challenging the KAT order. The court also directed KAT to facilitate an early hearing and disposal of the main matter within three months.

KAT directed the PSC to allow the applicant to submit a physical application and in the event of submitting such an application, the PSC shall process the application provisionally and subject to further orders.

“The PSC approached the High Court against the order. The applicant stated that she is a transwoman and that she has secured a transgender identity card issued under the provisions of the Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Act. But her online application was rejected by the software sys-tem of the PSC,” the PSC stated.

The PSC argued that the main responsibilities and duties attached to the post of housekeeper (female) in a homoeopathic medical college are the safe upkeep of women students in women’s hostels under the Government Homoeopathic Medical Colleges in the state. The post is exclusively reserved for women candidates,” PSC stated.

KOCHI: the Kerala High Court has declined the plea of the PSC seeking to quash the interim order of the Kerala Administrative Tribunal (KAT) permitting a transwoman applicant, Annera Kabeer C, of Palakkad, to submit her application for the post of housekeeper (female) in homoeopathic medical colleges. The PSC notification stated that the appointment to the post would be confined only to women candidates.”We are not justified in interfering with the discretion exercised by the Tribunal in rendering the interim order,” said the division bench. The court issued the order while disposing of the petition filed by PSC challenging the KAT order. The court also directed KAT to facilitate an early hearing and disposal of the main matter within three months. KAT directed the PSC to allow the applicant to submit a physical application and in the event of submitting such an application, the PSC shall process the application provisionally and subject to further orders. googletag.cmd.push(function() { googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-1687167573941-0'); }); “The PSC approached the High Court against the order. The applicant stated that she is a transwoman and that she has secured a transgender identity card issued under the provisions of the Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Act. But her online application was rejected by the software sys-tem of the PSC,” the PSC stated. The PSC argued that the main responsibilities and duties attached to the post of housekeeper (female) in a homoeopathic medical college are the safe upkeep of women students in women’s hostels under the Government Homoeopathic Medical Colleges in the state. The post is exclusively reserved for women candidates,” PSC stated.