Kochi warehousing transactions jumped 239%, says Knight Frank

Aishwarya Prabhakaran By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Transaction volumes in Kochi’s warehousing market are growing by leaps and bounds, thanks to giants, including Flipkart, accelerating the development of top-notch pre-engineered facilities in the city, according to international property consultancy Knight Frank India.

Its ‘India Warehousing Market Report 2023’ said transaction volumes in the city’s warehousing market shot up by 239% to 0.9 mn sqft in 2022-23 from 0.3 mn sqft the previous year. The jump in transaction volumes has dramatically reduced market vacancies and queries for built-to-suit facilities that went up in FY23, the report said.

The majority of transactions were made by Flipkart, which had a 53% share. Retail, with a 27% share, was the second-most active sector in the market.

“The rebound in transaction volumes observed during FY 2023 highlights Kochi’s potential as an expanding warehousing market. The e-commerce sector has been concentrating on bolstering its supply chains throughout the underserved regions of the nation and is expected to continue to drive volumes in the future,” Knight Frank said.

Rentals have significantly improved in stability over the past year, despite the substantial reduction of incentives such as rent-free periods. The report added that the market has made a significant recovery over the past year and is expected to continue to gain steam as Kochi’s importance in the supply chain continues to rise.

Earlier this month, global logistics giant DHL launched its operations in the city. Industries Minister P Rajeeve said the arrival of multinational companies is an example of how the state has become the centre of attention for industrialists and investors.

The Kalamassery-Edayar and NH 85 clusters are Kochi’s two primary hubs for warehousing activities. Many third-party logistics (3PL) and manufacturing businesses have built warehouses in Kochi to serve a wider range of clients from a single location.

Market rentals

Rentals for Kochi warehousing facilities in prominent locations such as North Paravur, Ernakulam, Kalamassery, Varapuzha, Koonammavu, Eloor, Vyttila, Edappally, Perumbavoor, etc, range from I194-237/sqm per month (I18-22/sqft/month). Rents for grade A warehousing facilities, including those taken up by Flipkart, GSK, and Pepsi, remained in the range of I205-248/sqm per month (I19-23/sqft/month), while rents for grade B warehouses stood in the range of I172-215/sqm per month (I16-20/sqft/month).

KOCHI: Transaction volumes in Kochi’s warehousing market are growing by leaps and bounds, thanks to giants, including Flipkart, accelerating the development of top-notch pre-engineered facilities in the city, according to international property consultancy Knight Frank India. Its ‘India Warehousing Market Report 2023’ said transaction volumes in the city’s warehousing market shot up by 239% to 0.9 mn sqft in 2022-23 from 0.3 mn sqft the previous year. The jump in transaction volumes has dramatically reduced market vacancies and queries for built-to-suit facilities that went up in FY23, the report said. The majority of transactions were made by Flipkart, which had a 53% share. Retail, with a 27% share, was the second-most active sector in the market. googletag.cmd.push(function() { googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-1687167573941-0'); }); “The rebound in transaction volumes observed during FY 2023 highlights Kochi’s potential as an expanding warehousing market. The e-commerce sector has been concentrating on bolstering its supply chains throughout the underserved regions of the nation and is expected to continue to drive volumes in the future,” Knight Frank said. Rentals have significantly improved in stability over the past year, despite the substantial reduction of incentives such as rent-free periods. The report added that the market has made a significant recovery over the past year and is expected to continue to gain steam as Kochi’s importance in the supply chain continues to rise. Earlier this month, global logistics giant DHL launched its operations in the city. Industries Minister P Rajeeve said the arrival of multinational companies is an example of how the state has become the centre of attention for industrialists and investors. The Kalamassery-Edayar and NH 85 clusters are Kochi’s two primary hubs for warehousing activities. Many third-party logistics (3PL) and manufacturing businesses have built warehouses in Kochi to serve a wider range of clients from a single location. Market rentals Rentals for Kochi warehousing facilities in prominent locations such as North Paravur, Ernakulam, Kalamassery, Varapuzha, Koonammavu, Eloor, Vyttila, Edappally, Perumbavoor, etc, range from I194-237/sqm per month (I18-22/sqft/month). Rents for grade A warehousing facilities, including those taken up by Flipkart, GSK, and Pepsi, remained in the range of I205-248/sqm per month (I19-23/sqft/month), while rents for grade B warehouses stood in the range of I172-215/sqm per month (I16-20/sqft/month).