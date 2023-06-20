Home Cities Kochi

Kochi warehousing transactions jumped 239%, says Knight Frank

Proliferation of e-com majors aiding growth, according to report by global property consultant 

Published: 20th June 2023 06:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th June 2023 06:43 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purposes only

Image used for representational purposes only

By Aishwarya Prabhakaran
Express News Service

KOCHI: Transaction volumes in Kochi’s warehousing market are growing by leaps and bounds, thanks to giants, including Flipkart, accelerating the development of top-notch pre-engineered facilities in the city, according to international property consultancy Knight Frank India.

Its ‘India Warehousing Market Report 2023’ said transaction volumes in the city’s warehousing market shot up by 239% to 0.9 mn sqft in 2022-23 from 0.3 mn sqft the previous year. The jump in transaction volumes has dramatically reduced market vacancies and queries for built-to-suit facilities that went up in FY23, the report said.

The majority of transactions were made by Flipkart, which had a 53% share. Retail, with a 27% share, was the second-most active sector in the market.

“The rebound in transaction volumes observed during FY 2023 highlights Kochi’s potential as an expanding warehousing market. The e-commerce sector has been concentrating on bolstering its supply chains throughout the underserved regions of the nation and is expected to continue to drive volumes in the future,” Knight Frank said.

Rentals have significantly improved in stability over the past year, despite the substantial reduction of incentives such as rent-free periods. The report added that the market has made a significant recovery over the past year and is expected to continue to gain steam as Kochi’s importance in the supply chain continues to rise.

Earlier this month, global logistics giant DHL launched its operations in the city. Industries Minister P Rajeeve said the arrival of multinational companies is an example of how the state has become the centre of attention for industrialists and investors. 

The Kalamassery-Edayar and NH 85 clusters are Kochi’s two primary hubs for warehousing activities. Many third-party logistics (3PL) and manufacturing businesses have built warehouses in Kochi to serve a wider range of clients from a single location.

Market rentals
Rentals for Kochi warehousing facilities in prominent locations such as North Paravur, Ernakulam, Kalamassery, Varapuzha, Koonammavu, Eloor, Vyttila, Edappally, Perumbavoor, etc, range from I194-237/sqm per month (I18-22/sqft/month). Rents for grade A warehousing facilities, including those taken up by Flipkart, GSK, and Pepsi, remained in the range of I205-248/sqm per month (I19-23/sqft/month), while rents for grade B warehouses stood in the range of I172-215/sqm per month (I16-20/sqft/month).

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp