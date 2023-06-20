Rock it in the rain

Krishna P S By

Express News Service

KOCHI: The monsoon pitter-patter is here. Sometimes it’s bright but, in a jiffy, the sky turns dark, it starts pouring, and one gets drenched. For those with the privilege of time, it’s a perfect setting for long drives, leisurely tea breaks, and hot bhaji or vadas. Then, of course, the wet umbrellas and raincoats.

Rains are generally considered to be a dampener when it comes to fashion. Kind of gloomy and soggy, you know. While summer and spring fashion may be well-known, do Malayalis consider stepping up their style game during the rainy season?

International fashion scenes often feature tech coats, rubber boots, colourful raincoats, and hats. Picture-perfect moments include sipping coffee while wearing stylish long coats with bright tops or shirts underneath. Walking along the streets with a hoodie and a transparent umbrella completes the overall vibe.

H & M

Colour code

Traditionally, dark neutrals — black, charcoal grey, navy blue, and dark brown — have been considered apt choices for rainy seasons. Earthy tones such as olive green, chocolate brown, mustard yellow, and rust orange, too, can complement the natural shades associated with rainy season. Other popular picks include soft pastel colours like light pink, baby blue, lavender, and mint green that can create a fresh, breezy and uplifting look. They contrast well with the grey skies.

For the adventurous, going all-out wacky is recommended. Beat the blues with neon yellow and hot pink! One can also try clubbing turquoise and orange; purple and lime green; red and electric blue… such unconventional pairings will add some quirkiness we all could do with during the rains.

This is the rainbow season, too. Embrace the spirit of VIBGYOR by wearing a combination of bright colours. Mix and match colourful rain gear. Let there be some cheer. Malayalis have never been shy with fashion experiments. Strolling down the streets of Kochi, one can spot people rocking a red, loud floral shirt or someone sporting a pink tie-dye shirt paired with cream ankle-length pants. And then pops up a woman hurrying to cross the street with an umbrella adorned with kathakali prints. Clearly, we are embracing the season with our own unique style.

‘Select fabric that won’t cling’

According to designer Jebin Johny of Jebsispar, fashion has shifted, particularly among people aged 17 to 35. “They are conscious of their style, and make their fashion speak,” he says.

He believes the monsoon season is great for getting sartorially creative. “Rain is undeniably romantic, inspiring and stimulating,” he says. “However, while experimenting with colours and styles, it’s essential to choose breathable and lightweight fabrics. Personally, I prefer handloom.”

Lightweight fabrics will dry quickly, which is crucial during the rainy season, adds Jebin. “Kerala’s monsoon is known for its beauty and intensity, as well as the humidity. Therefore, selecting fabrics that won’t cling to the body, dry quickly, and allow airflow is ideal,” he explains.

Among colours, Jebin picks greens, yellows and all other bright colours. “They will be perfect for the top wear,” he says. “Pinks, reds, blues, to vibrant hues of any shades work. And, of course, black has an unmatched enigmatic elegance. Any season is a good season for white; it’s always beautiful.”

Another quirky wear for the season is midi-saris, Jebin adds. This one is the result of mixing fashion with convenience. A traditional reboot, in a sense. “My mother used to rock saris in any season. Now, make the sari length like that of a midi, and you have a midi-sari! These are perfect for the season,” he says. Incidentally, Jebin has brought out a wonderful collection of attires with native prints such as mangoes, jackfruits, local greens, etc. “Quirky, unique and stylish,” he says.

Talk of style, and designer Nicole Alex, who runs the franchise clothing brand the shop Kochi at Abraham & Co in Fort Kochi, says hoodies have been trending. “Wearing layers are also advisable on chilly days. If you have a two-wheeler or are a raincoat person, go for bright colours. It is not just about the basic browns and blacks, why not a pink raincoat? Yellow is a cheery colour for the gloomy weather,” she says.

It is better to avoid full-length bottom wear, adds Nicole. “For women, three-fourth length midis, above ankle-length pants, short skirts, dresses, etc., are perfect for the season,” she says. “Breathable and bright fabrics are perfect for the season. Scarfs made of natural fabric make a great addition.”

Nicole says transparent raincoats allow one to flaunt their colourful apparel even when it’s pouring. “It’s always nice to carry a handbag to keep the wet umbrellas and folded coats,” she suggests.

Streetwear, hats and dresses

Hats, hoodies, beanies, etc. set the street-style monsoon fashion apart. The colourful, new-age headphones add to the overall hip look if one goes for an umbrella to protect the precious gadget. Hats are another hot commodity that has made a comeback.

Shasna K K, a fashion designer student from Kannur at JD Institute of Fashion Technology, says rubber boots with printed designs are in vogue now. “So are water-resistant hats. I usually sport a bucket hat with some of my outfits,” she says.

Dresses never fail, adds Shasna. “Knee-length dresses are a must-have fashion essential. And especially during rainy days, they are a convenient fashion choice,” she says. “Linen pants that can easily be folded up, light T-shirts and breathable shirts, are also monsoon-friendly. Avoid unwanted accessories, tops with many frills or dresses that are heavy.”

Shasna points towards the new funky game of young people — lungis or kaavi mundu. “The fabric is really light. And now these mundus are available in many colours and patterns. Pair them with clogs or rubber sandals,” she says.

How about a purple mundu with a floral shirt?

Big, bold umbrellas

Umbrellas are another great way to make a statement. “Go for big ones. Fashion is important, so is not getting drenched in the rain,” Nicole chuckles. “Go for the quintessential ‘kalan kuda’ – they will never go out of fashion. It really adds to one’s confidence. Black is always in. Nowadays, transparent umbrellas are also available in Kerala. Loud colours, unique prints… there are many options to choose from.” Footwear is a crucial area. Designer Jebin votes for clogs. “They are airy, comfortable and perfect for wet weather,” he says.Nicole prefers open sandals. “They are a favourite of Malayalis. From rubber chappals to Birkenstocks, options are wide,” she says. There are also gumboots available in the market. In the case of women, colourful boots can always be a strong presence in their wardrobes; they can make dresses and shorts cooler.

