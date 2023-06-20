Syro-Malabar Synod deplores attacks on Christian educational institutions

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Assessing the recent incidents that took place at Amal Jyothi College of Engineering at Kanjirappally, the Syro-Malabar Synod opined that it didn’t send a positive message to the public.

According to the Synod, media discourses that insist on discipline and morality in colleges are a great sin that will never help in the proper training of the younger generation. The Christian community is concerned that those with vested interests are using suicide, which is very sad and heart-wrenching, for communal gains.

“All Christian educational institutions and hospitals are centres of excellence and have contributed to the growth and development of Kerala. By weakening them, anti-Christian forces are not only trying to destroy the future of Kerala’s youth, but also sowing anarchy and communalism. It is hopeful that the public, which has realised the political and communal interests behind the protests at Amal Jyothi College, will strongly react against such nefarious designs,” said the Synod.

The Synod strongly condemns destructive political and communal alliances. “Everyone irrespective of caste and religion is requested to be aware of such changes taking place in Kerala society. The public must realise that when Christian institutions of high standards are surrounded and attacked, they are not only destroying the present but also the future,” said the Synod.

It is inhumane and an act of challenging the Constitution when Christians are singled out and attacked, said the Synod. “People are taking the Christian quality of patience as a weakness. However, it is something that needs to be imitated,” added the Synod.

KOCHI: Assessing the recent incidents that took place at Amal Jyothi College of Engineering at Kanjirappally, the Syro-Malabar Synod opined that it didn’t send a positive message to the public. According to the Synod, media discourses that insist on discipline and morality in colleges are a great sin that will never help in the proper training of the younger generation. The Christian community is concerned that those with vested interests are using suicide, which is very sad and heart-wrenching, for communal gains. “All Christian educational institutions and hospitals are centres of excellence and have contributed to the growth and development of Kerala. By weakening them, anti-Christian forces are not only trying to destroy the future of Kerala’s youth, but also sowing anarchy and communalism. It is hopeful that the public, which has realised the political and communal interests behind the protests at Amal Jyothi College, will strongly react against such nefarious designs,” said the Synod. googletag.cmd.push(function() { googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-1687167573941-0'); }); The Synod strongly condemns destructive political and communal alliances. “Everyone irrespective of caste and religion is requested to be aware of such changes taking place in Kerala society. The public must realise that when Christian institutions of high standards are surrounded and attacked, they are not only destroying the present but also the future,” said the Synod. It is inhumane and an act of challenging the Constitution when Christians are singled out and attacked, said the Synod. “People are taking the Christian quality of patience as a weakness. However, it is something that needs to be imitated,” added the Synod.