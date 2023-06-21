Integrating yoga enhances cancer care

Dr Deepthi T R By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Recent studies have shed light on the positive impact yoga can have on cancer patients, making it an increasingly recognised practice worldwide. With its ability to promote physical well-being, reduce treatment side effects, and enhance emotional resilience, yoga offers a ray of hope for those navigating the challenging path of cancer.

Cancer treatments often leave patients feeling physically weak and fatigued. However, research has revealed that yoga can help counteract these effects, improving overall physical well-being. A study published in the Journal of Clinical Oncology found that breast cancer survivors who practised yoga experienced significant reductions in fatigue, pain, and sleep disturbances compared to those who did not engage in yoga.

(The author is the medical officer

of Malabar Cancer Care Society, Kannur)

Recent research published in the Journal of Cancer Survivorship suggests that regular yoga practice is associated with reduced inflammation markers in cancer survivors, potentially strengthening the immune system and improving long-term outcomes.

Cancer diagnosis takes a toll on one’s mental and emotional well-being. Yoga offers a holistic approach to healing, addressing the emotional aspects of the journey alongside the physical challenges. Recent studies have highlighted the efficacy of yoga in reducing anxiety and depression among cancer patients.

Yoga’s integration of mindfulness and meditation practices can be particularly beneficial for patients. Mindfulness-based stress reduction, a programme that incorporates yoga, has gained attention for its positive impact on psychological well-being.

A study published in Cancer investigated the effects of yoga on the quality of life of patients undergoing radiation therapy for various cancers. The findings reveal that yoga participants reported improved physical, social, emotional, and functional well-being, as well as better sleep quality.

By actively engaging in yoga, individuals regain a sense of control, fostering empowerment and resilience in the face of adversity. Incorporating yoga into the lives of cancer patients has shown excellent effects. Various cancers have different movement restrictions, and after treatment, the body can become weak, potentially leading to limited mobility.

Tailored yoga asanas such as Surya Namaskar, Gomukhasana, Padahastasana, Tadasana, Shalabhasana, Udaraharshasana, Pavanamukrhasana, and Udarakarshanasana can address individual needs, helping improve overall well-being. By integrating yoga into comprehensive cancer care programmes, we can empower individuals and enhance their quality of life.

