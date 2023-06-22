Between time & space: A look into annual exhibition of Kerala Lalithakala Akademi in Kochi

By Express News Service

KOCHI: It’s lit. That’s the apt, concise way to describe the ongoing annual exhibition of Kerala Lalithakala Akademi being held in Kochi.

From paintings, photographs, and sculptures to virtual reality and video installations, this year’s exhibition – at Durbar Hall Art Gallery and Pepper House – breaks barriers in creative exploration.

The first room of the Durbar Gallery serves as an introduction to the phenomenal show inside. Inside, a different world awaits. Art of varying mediums, styles, and themes is thoughtfully arranged in each hall.

The massive work titled ‘The Brides’ by state award winner Sreeja Pallam captivates with its multitude of expressions.

Within its largesse, Sreeja delves into societal layers and women’s lives, exploring topics such as colourism and the commodification of marriage. The vibrant painting features three brides from different religions, shimmering in full wedding regalia.

“I have been painting since 1989, focusing on subjects like gender inequality and labour rights, along with many contemporary issues in our society,” says Sreeja.

Among the standout works in the room are two pieces from Ameen Khaleel’s ‘Illogical Theatre Series’. These bold works, created with mixed media including acrylic, sand, pigments, and digitally transferred images, convey powerful messages. The paintings, titled ‘The Diver’ and ‘Balancing on Unreal Surfaces’, use muted colours to evoke emotions.

For Ameen, life embodies both a burning flame and a melting entity, representing duality. “I always find human actions illogical,” he says. “Whether it’s people’s responses during the Covid crisis or the way we consume media, there are many things I don’t understand. That haze is reflected in my works.”

In ‘The Diver’, one man is plunging into the water to escape from the execution awaiting him, what awaits him is mere paper boats.

Another intriguing work is Sudheesh Kottembtram’s ‘Lost and Found: A Book of Aandons’, which received the special jury award this year. The interactive work, which consists of the artist’s old illustrations and scribbles, invites viewers to open ‘the book’ and explore its contents.

As an illustrator for various media organisations, his works always revolved around specific subjects and stories. “Once published, their lives are over, abandoned. So I contemplated whether they could hold more meaning beyond that short period, which led to the creation of this book.”

Helna Merin Joseph received an honourable mention for her installation titled ‘Swept Off’, a new media exploration on the cultural significance of ocean as a metaphor for transition, a symbol of time and space.

The exhibition showcases 374 works by 271 artists across four venues in Kerala, including Lalithakala Akademi Art Gallery in Kozhikode, and Shankar Memorial National Cartoon Museum & Art Gallery in Kayamkulam. Additionally, the exhibition features works by invited artists, including the famous photograph ‘Last Supper - Gaza’ by Vivek Vilasini.

“For the first time, we are conducting the exhibition in multiple locations, aiming to make art more popular among people and contribute to the travel economy,” says Akademi chairman and artist Murali Cheeroth.

He adds that determining the awardees had been challenging, considering the pool of 4,000 works submitted by over 800 artists. “More and more youngsters are winning awards in recent years,” he notes.

“Not many artists in Kerala have the opportunity to explore art full-time in our state, especially due to economic constraints. Here Akademi has a huge role to play. Who else would provide them with such avenues?”

The exhibition will conclude on June 28



