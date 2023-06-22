Oh baby: A surge in infant photography

Home Cities Kochi

Specialising in baby photography, Tiny Winks offers heartwarming portraits, from delicate moments of newborns and mothers to first birthdays with a bit of cake smashing 

By Alka Mariya
KOCHI: Priceless moments of babies, like an innocent smile, are something every parent wishes to capture, celebrate and cherish forever. Understandably, in a world where social media reigns supreme, the trend of infant photography has surged, turning professional baby photographers into highly sought-after artists. 

In Kerala, this trend is just beginning to blossom, with only a handful specialising in this niche field. Rabi Shameer, of Kozhikode, is one of them.  “I started off as a photographer seven years ago,” he says.

“However, it was an enchanting four-month-long expedition across India that I discovered my passion for baby photography.”  The serendipity came about when he was clicking the breathtaking landscapes of Kashmir. “I remember being captivated by the innocent charm and bewitching eyes of little ones,” he adds. 

Rabi shared his journey on social media, and he noticed an increasing interest in this field. “Globally, baby photography has been quite popular,” he says. “I noted a dearth of similar services in Kerala. So I decided to embark on my Tiny Winks venture.”

Tiny Winks offers an array of delightful services, from capturing the delicate moments of newborns and maternity to celebrating first birthdays with cake smashing and creating heartwarming family portraits.  

“In addition to our existing packages, we are excited to introduce the 1-10 months package, allowing parents to document their baby’s growth and memorable milestones over the span of 10 months. This unique concept is probably a first in Kerala,” says Rabi. 

“Parents, especially from the younger generation, eagerly share their precious moments online. They yearn to capture and celebrate their baby’s milestones with loved ones. However, some older generations, particularly grandparents, may still have reservations and cultural hesitations.” 

Cultural acceptance of the concept is still in its infancy, he adds. “Moreover, as a male photographer in a field predominantly associated with females, I have faced hesitance. Some people express their initial concerns about my capacity to care for newborns and ensure their safety, especially when it comes to swaddling them during our shoots,” says Rabi. 

“Ensuring the utmost safety and comfort of newborns during shoots is always paramount to me. A lot of care and effort goes into getting the right props as well.”   Tiny Winks operates through its Instagram page (@tiny.wink), inviting all to immerse themselves in the heartwarming world of little ones through the lens. 

