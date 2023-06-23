Bishops’ body to hold Sunday prayers for peace in violence-hit Manipur in Kochi

By Express News Service

KOCHI: In the wake of the continuing violence in Manipur, the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of India (CBCI) has decided to hold prayer gatherings this Sunday (June 25) and the next (July 2) for people suffering in the northeastern state.

In a statement issued on Thursday, CBCI president Archbishop Andrews Thazhath urged all parishes, institutions and religious communities across the country to follow the initiative. “We are extremely saddened by the current situation in Manipur. Unprecedented violence and instability have held sway over the region since May 3, 2023.

According to the information received from the Archbishop of Imphal, violence and arson have continued unabated since the conflict began, notably in the outlying areas of the region’s valley; houses and villages have been torched or completely destroyed, valuables have been stolen and plundered, places of worship have been desecrated and set on fire. More than 50,000 people have been displaced, rendered homeless and are suffering in various relief camps and private residences. Many people have left the city,” said the statement.

As per the statement, on both Sundays, the CBCI has also decided to promote a gesture of solidarity, “which would bring our people to commune in spirit with our suffering brethren of Manipur and to deepen their awareness about the serious situation in that state.”. CBCI said it encourages associations, movements and NGOs to convey their serious concern to officials of the Union government.

KOCHI: In the wake of the continuing violence in Manipur, the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of India (CBCI) has decided to hold prayer gatherings this Sunday (June 25) and the next (July 2) for people suffering in the northeastern state. In a statement issued on Thursday, CBCI president Archbishop Andrews Thazhath urged all parishes, institutions and religious communities across the country to follow the initiative. “We are extremely saddened by the current situation in Manipur. Unprecedented violence and instability have held sway over the region since May 3, 2023. According to the information received from the Archbishop of Imphal, violence and arson have continued unabated since the conflict began, notably in the outlying areas of the region’s valley; houses and villages have been torched or completely destroyed, valuables have been stolen and plundered, places of worship have been desecrated and set on fire. More than 50,000 people have been displaced, rendered homeless and are suffering in various relief camps and private residences. Many people have left the city,” said the statement.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); As per the statement, on both Sundays, the CBCI has also decided to promote a gesture of solidarity, “which would bring our people to commune in spirit with our suffering brethren of Manipur and to deepen their awareness about the serious situation in that state.”. CBCI said it encourages associations, movements and NGOs to convey their serious concern to officials of the Union government.