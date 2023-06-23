Scooterist attacked with pepper spray, robbed in Kochi

Toby Antony By

Express News Service

KOCHI: A scooterist was attacked by three unidentified persons using pepper spray before they made off with his money and a pair of eyeglasses near Palarivattom. Police have launched a search for the culprits.

Perumbadappu native K A Afsal was attacked around 1 am at SN Junction.

“The victim was passing by on his scooter when he noticed a group of people fighting near a parked car. When he approached them in his vehicle to enquire about the matter, one of the accused squirted pepper spray on his face. They assaulted the victim with his own helmet and rained blows. They snatched Rs 5,000 in cash and a pair of spectacles worth around Rs 13,000, before ditching the helmet and fleeing,” a police officer said.

With the assistance of passersby, the victim made it back to his house. Later, he approached Palarivattom police station, where a case has been registered under IPC section 392 for robbery. The victim revealed that the persons who attacked him were in an inebriated condition.

“We are checking CCTV cameras in the area. We are also making inquiring at night eateries. The accused will be identified and arrested soon,” the officer said. Cops are examining incidents involving pepper spray for clues. Officers said numerous similar robbery cases have been reported in other parts of the country.

“This is the first such incident reported in Kochi. The victim said that although the attack was sudden, he can identify the persons involved. They are also believed to have travelled in a Maruti car. This may help in the investigation. We have to examine whether it was a planned robbery,” an officer said.

A few months back, two officers of Palarivattom police station who caught a person with ganja were attacked with pepper spray. The accused was arrested after a month-long search. Last year, Kochi City police registered 12 robbery and 47 theft cases. Till March this year, 11 robberies, 36 theft and eight burglary cases have been registered in the city.

How the robbery unfolded

Afsal was on his scooter when he saw a group of people fighting near a parked car. He approached them to enquire the matter when one of the accused squirted pepper spray on his face & assaulted him with his helmet

They snatched D5,000 in cash and a pair or spectacles worth around D13,000, before ditching the helmet & fleeing

The victim made it back to his house with the help of passersby. Later, he filed a complaint with the Palarivattom police

