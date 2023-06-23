Home Cities Kochi

Varapuzha sex scandal accused, absconding for 12 years, arrested

On the run for more than 12 years, an Alappuzha native accused in the Varapuzha sex scandal landed in police net on Thursday. 

By Express News Service

KOCHI: On the run for more than 12 years, an Alappuzha native accused in the Varapuzha sex scandal landed in the police net on Thursday. The arrested is Madhusudhan, 67, of Thycattussery in Cherthala. He was nabbed from Vyttila after the Ernakulam Rural district crime branch officials received a tip-off about his presence in the city. After the scandal, Madhusudhan’s family shifted to Thykoodam.

The investigation team received information that the accused frequently visits his family at their rented house here. Following strict surveillance, the police team caught Madhusudhan when he reached the house. The allegation against Madhusudhan is that he handed over the under-aged victim to a Malappuram native who sexually abused her multiple times.

Madhusudhan is the 50th accused in the case. A total of 32 cases are registered in connection with the scandal since 2011. The minor was sexually harassed by multiple persons at various locations.   
The prime accused Shobha John bought the victim for a sum of `1 lakh from her mother in June 2011. Shobha was sentenced to life imprisonment by the Additional Sessions Court in 2017.

