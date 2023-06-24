Home Cities Kochi

Bakrid banquet

Yet another festival to rejoice is on the way. Bakrid – also known as Eid Ul Adha or Bakra Eid – falls on June 29, and it is a great time to indulge in some traditional delicacies.

Published: 24th June 2023 07:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th June 2023 07:16 AM   |  A+A-

Bakrid_2018_H

Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  Yet another festival to rejoice is on the way. Bakrid – also known as Eid Ul Adha or Bakra Eid – falls on June 29, and it is a great time to indulge in some traditional delicacies. Here, ace home chefs list some superb snacks to pep up the mood amid the monsoon dampness. 

Shish Taouk
Sheeba La Fleur, home chef

Ingredients:

  • Chicken breast: 1 kg
  • Dry pepper: 1 tsp
  • Coriander powder: 1/2 tsp
  • Oregano: 1tsp
  • Onion powder: 1 tsp
  • Thyme: 1/2 tsp
  • Cumin: 1/2 tsp
  • Paprika/cayenne pepper powder: 1/2tsp
  • Salt: 1 tsp
  • Garlic cloves: 3 nos
  • Olive oil: 1 cup
  • Greek yoghurt: 1/2 cup
  • Lemon juice: 1/2 cup
  • Chopped coriander: 1/2 cup
  • Yellow pepper: 1
  • Red onion: 1

Method:
Mix all the ingredients in a bowl and dice the chicken breasts in it. Massage and marinate the masala into the chicken pieces. Cover with a cling film and refrigerate for three hours. Skewer and grill the chicken over medium-hot coal turning frequently. Serve with rice, zaatar, hummus and pickled cucumber. For pan grill: Heat a pan, and add 2-3 tablespoon of butter. Place the skewer on it and cover it with a lid. Cook for 3-4 minutes on each side, turning frequently.

Mutton Kuruma 
Sajana Jefferson, home chef

Ingredients:

  • Mutton: 1/2kg
  • Onion: 2 medium size
  • Shallots: One hand full
  • Green chilli: 10 
  • Ginger garlic paste: 2tbs
  • Turmeric powder: 1/4 tsp
  • Garam masala powder: 1/4 tbs
  • Curd: 1 cup
  • Cashew nuts: 150gm
  • Lemon juice: 1 lemon
  • Coriander leaf: For garnish

Method:
Wash the mutton and drain well. Marinate the pieces with lemon, salt and turmeric powder and keep them aside. Pour 2tbsp oil into a pressure cooker. Put 2 pinch fennel seeds in that oil. Saute sliced onion and shallots well. When the onion and shallots turn soft add green chillies and ginger garlic paste. Stir for 2 minutes and put turmeric powder and garam masala, saute well. Put the marinated mutton and salt with this masala and close the pressure cooker lid. Wait for 3 to 4 whistles and take off the flame. Grind the cashew with curd pure. Open the cooker lid and pour this mix into the mutton masala. Cook the mixture in a low heat. Take a tablespoon of ghee and sprinkle on top. Garnish with coriander leaves. Serve with pathiri, orotti or rice.

Unnakaya
Mymoona Syed Mohammed

Ingredients: 

  • Banana: 4 (ethakai)
  • Ghee: 1 tbsp
  • Cashewnuts: 1/4 cup 
  • Raisins: 2 tbsp
  • Grated coconut: 1 1/2 cup
  • Sugar: 1/4 cup
  • Cardamom powder: 1/2 tsp

Method
In a steamer, add four medium ripe bananas and steam them for 10 minutes on medium-high flame. Peel and mash them completely. In a pan, add 1tbsp ghee, cashews broken and saute for 30 seconds on medium flame. Now, add raisins and saute for another 20 seconds. Now add grated coconut and saute for 2 mins on medium flame. Add in sugar and cardamom powder. Combine them well for 2 mins. Grease your hand and take a portion of the mashed banana, flatten it, fill it with coconut mixture, and shape it into an unnakaya. Deep fry in medium-high flame until it turns golden brown.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bakrid
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp