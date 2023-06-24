Bakrid banquet

KOCHI: Yet another festival to rejoice is on the way. Bakrid – also known as Eid Ul Adha or Bakra Eid – falls on June 29, and it is a great time to indulge in some traditional delicacies. Here, ace home chefs list some superb snacks to pep up the mood amid the monsoon dampness.
Shish Taouk
Sheeba La Fleur, home chef
Ingredients:
- Chicken breast: 1 kg
- Dry pepper: 1 tsp
- Coriander powder: 1/2 tsp
- Oregano: 1tsp
- Onion powder: 1 tsp
- Thyme: 1/2 tsp
- Cumin: 1/2 tsp
- Paprika/cayenne pepper powder: 1/2tsp
- Salt: 1 tsp
- Garlic cloves: 3 nos
- Olive oil: 1 cup
- Greek yoghurt: 1/2 cup
- Lemon juice: 1/2 cup
- Chopped coriander: 1/2 cup
- Yellow pepper: 1
- Red onion: 1
Method:
Mix all the ingredients in a bowl and dice the chicken breasts in it. Massage and marinate the masala into the chicken pieces. Cover with a cling film and refrigerate for three hours. Skewer and grill the chicken over medium-hot coal turning frequently. Serve with rice, zaatar, hummus and pickled cucumber. For pan grill: Heat a pan, and add 2-3 tablespoon of butter. Place the skewer on it and cover it with a lid. Cook for 3-4 minutes on each side, turning frequently.
Mutton Kuruma
Sajana Jefferson, home chef
Ingredients:
- Mutton: 1/2kg
- Onion: 2 medium size
- Shallots: One hand full
- Green chilli: 10
- Ginger garlic paste: 2tbs
- Turmeric powder: 1/4 tsp
- Garam masala powder: 1/4 tbs
- Curd: 1 cup
- Cashew nuts: 150gm
- Lemon juice: 1 lemon
- Coriander leaf: For garnish
Method:
Wash the mutton and drain well. Marinate the pieces with lemon, salt and turmeric powder and keep them aside. Pour 2tbsp oil into a pressure cooker. Put 2 pinch fennel seeds in that oil. Saute sliced onion and shallots well. When the onion and shallots turn soft add green chillies and ginger garlic paste. Stir for 2 minutes and put turmeric powder and garam masala, saute well. Put the marinated mutton and salt with this masala and close the pressure cooker lid. Wait for 3 to 4 whistles and take off the flame. Grind the cashew with curd pure. Open the cooker lid and pour this mix into the mutton masala. Cook the mixture in a low heat. Take a tablespoon of ghee and sprinkle on top. Garnish with coriander leaves. Serve with pathiri, orotti or rice.
Unnakaya
Mymoona Syed Mohammed
Ingredients:
- Banana: 4 (ethakai)
- Ghee: 1 tbsp
- Cashewnuts: 1/4 cup
- Raisins: 2 tbsp
- Grated coconut: 1 1/2 cup
- Sugar: 1/4 cup
-
- Cardamom powder: 1/2 tsp
Method
In a steamer, add four medium ripe bananas and steam them for 10 minutes on medium-high flame. Peel and mash them completely. In a pan, add 1tbsp ghee, cashews broken and saute for 30 seconds on medium flame. Now, add raisins and saute for another 20 seconds. Now add grated coconut and saute for 2 mins on medium flame. Add in sugar and cardamom powder. Combine them well for 2 mins. Grease your hand and take a portion of the mashed banana, flatten it, fill it with coconut mixture, and shape it into an unnakaya. Deep fry in medium-high flame until it turns golden brown.