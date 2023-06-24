Kerala is a successful model in lowering urban poverty, says minister Rajesh

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Kerala has emerged as a model in urban poverty alleviation, and the expertise gained by Kudumbashree over 25 years in implementing poverty alleviation schemes has greatly contributed to the successful implementation of the Deendayal Antyodaya Yojana-National Urban Livelihoods Mission in the state, Minister for Local Self-Government M B Rajesh said on Friday.

He made these remarks while inaugurating the national workshop on innovative approaches towards urban poverty alleviation, organised by the Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs and Kudumbashree in Angamaly.

During the event, awards were presented to the best-performing states in urban poverty alleviation. Deendayal Antyodaya Yojana mission director Rahul Kapoor presided over the function. He said that global urban poverty would double by 2050 and unplanned urbanisation would lead to a decline in quality of life.

He said the aim was to create an urban ecosystem with the help of governments, academia and industries to combat this. Additional chief secretary Sarada Muraleedharan said digital literacy was important in urban poverty reduction.

