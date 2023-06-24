Home Cities Kochi

Mar Thazhath warns of strict action against Basilica's parish council

He said the Parish Council has no authority to decide on the celebration of the Holy Qurbana.

KOCHI:  Taking strong exception to the refusal of the parish council of Ernakulam St Mary’s Cathedral Basilica to adhere to the directives issued by the Synod of Bishops of the Syro Malabar Church, the Apostolic Administrator of Ernakulam Angamaly Archeparchy sent a letter cum decree to the vicar of the basilica informing him of the strict actions that will be taken if the said decisions are not implemented within ten days.

The Apostolic Administrator, Archbishop Andrews Thazhath, has directed the vicar Fr Antony Narikulam to receive the key of the Basilica from the administrator Fr Antony Poothavelil and open the church for the celebrations before July 2, 2023. 

“You and Fr Poothavelil shall make sure that the Holy Qurbana in the uniform mode is started in the Basilica at the earliest,” said Mar Thazhath in the letter to Fr Narikulam. He said the Parish Council has no authority to decide on the celebration of the Holy Qurbana.

“The decision and statement of the Parish Council made on June 15 against that of the ecclesiastical authorities are violations of law and have no validity. Therefore they are to follow ecclesiastical laws and obey the decisions of the Apostolic Administrator, the Major Archbishop, the Synod and the Apostolic See,” Mar Thazhath said.

In the communique, Mar Thazhath said disciplinary action will be taken against the Parish Council since it disobeyed the laws of the church, including the decisions of the Synod, Apostolic Administrator and Apostolic See. Fr Narikulam has been directed to inform the Parish Council members of the Church laws they violated. 

“If the members do not obey within l0 days, the Parish Council will be suspended or dissolved without further notice,” said the communique. Fr Narikulam, too, has been warned of action if he doesn’t implement the synodal decision and the directives of the Apostolic Administrator. 

