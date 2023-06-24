No calm before the storm along Chellanam coast in Kochi

Anu Kuruvilla By

Express News Service

KOCHI: At a time when the new tetrapod seawall along the 7.5km stretch of the Chellanam coast is being celebrated, residents living in nearby areas — such as Kannamaly, Edavanakad, Nayarambalam, and Puthenkadapuram — continue to live in perennial peril.

Currently, the waters along the region are relatively calm. “Things can turn turbulent at any moment. Come back to the same spot after a couple of weeks and see for yourself,” says Unnikrishnan, 78, of Kannamaly. “When the sea turns furious, these sand sacks offer little protection. I have had to reconstruct my house three times in recent years.”

Kannamaly residents Ramsesh P (standing) and

Varghese K say the sea would turn hostile once

the monsoon intensifies

Basil Mukkath of Edavanakad expresses similar concerns, highlighting that the coastal highway, which was supposed to provide much-needed connectivity to the people living along the coast, now presents a grim picture. “The section of the road in Edavanakad has been buried under a massive pile of sand deposited by the sea during high tide,” he says.

“The situation is such that if anyone falls sick, they have to be carried on a chair to the nearest road.” Despite the residents’ attempts to draw attention to these issues, their voices have yet to be heard, says Basil. The story in Nayarambalam and Puthenkadapuram, too, is worrisome.

These areas not only face seawater incursion but also contend with high tides during the monsoon season, exacerbating the challenges they face. “Even geo bags have not been installed in some of the vulnerable areas,” notes Basil. “The only form of protection provided is the sand barriers. However, they won’t withstand the onslaught of the monsoon and raging waves.”

Basil says the people are frustrated after being repeatedly let down by authorities. “Who are they trying to fool? Hundreds of families all bracing for the imminent sea fury,” he says. “Despite assurances from the Vypeen MLA [K N Unnikrishnan] to implement a project safeguarding the coast, no progress has been made. When we demand a sea wall like the one in Chellanam, they tell us about bringing experts from IIT-Madras for soil testing. What’s stopping them from doing so?”

ALSO READ | Second phase of Chellanam seawall construction in Kochi to commence soon

Saude resident Mathilda Cleetus, too, stresses the need for more seawalls. People of Saude, KannamalY and Cheriyakadavu have been agitating for the construction of a seawall for years, she says. “All they want is the extension of the tetrapod seawall that has been constructed,” adds Mathilda.

“We felt the repercussions of Cyclone Biparjoy here and saw the sea entering our homes. We live in danger. My house is on the verge of collapse. Just looking at the sea from the backdoor makes my heart race. It has come so close. Is the government waiting for the sea to engulf us to initiate action?”

The irony is not lost on Pushpy of Kannamaly. “While officials and media are busy hyping the Chellanam seawall, the very sea threatens to take away everything we have built through years of hard work,” she sighs.

