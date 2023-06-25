Home Cities Kochi

Consumer forum fines builder in Kochi for delay in handing over flat

The construction firm assured the complainant that within three to six months, the advance amount would be refunded to the complainant.

Published: 25th June 2023 10:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th June 2023 10:28 AM   |  A+A-

Fine, money, Cash; Capital; investment

Representational Photo

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Ernakulam District Consumer Disputes Redressal Forum directed a construction firm to pay a sum of Rs 25,000 as compensation and the advance sum paid during the booking to a customer for failing to hand over the flat after completing the construction as per the agreement.

Rajeev MB, a resident of Palarivattom, the complainant, had booked an apartment in Galaxy Bridgwood at Kadavanthra with a super built-up area of 409 sq. feet on the seventh floor of the apartment and had paid Rs. 2,70,000 as advance.

As per the agreement, Galaxy Homes Private Limited, Kochi, assured that the flat would be constructed and handed over in 2018. However, the construction work of the apartment was not completed within time. Hence the complainant had requested the firm to cancel the booking of the flat and to reimburse an amount of Rs 2,70,000 since he was not in a position to invest more in the property and since the property value had come down after the demonetisation.

The construction firm assured the complainant that within three to six months, the advance amount would be refunded to the complainant. However, they have not reimbursed the advance amount to the complainant, and he approached the consumer court. The forum also directed a refund of Rs 2,70,000 to the complainant and to pay Rs 3,000 as the cost of proceedings.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kochi builder Consumer Disputes Redressal Forum
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp