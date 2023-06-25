Consumer forum fines builder in Kochi for delay in handing over flat

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Ernakulam District Consumer Disputes Redressal Forum directed a construction firm to pay a sum of Rs 25,000 as compensation and the advance sum paid during the booking to a customer for failing to hand over the flat after completing the construction as per the agreement.

Rajeev MB, a resident of Palarivattom, the complainant, had booked an apartment in Galaxy Bridgwood at Kadavanthra with a super built-up area of 409 sq. feet on the seventh floor of the apartment and had paid Rs. 2,70,000 as advance.

As per the agreement, Galaxy Homes Private Limited, Kochi, assured that the flat would be constructed and handed over in 2018. However, the construction work of the apartment was not completed within time. Hence the complainant had requested the firm to cancel the booking of the flat and to reimburse an amount of Rs 2,70,000 since he was not in a position to invest more in the property and since the property value had come down after the demonetisation.

The construction firm assured the complainant that within three to six months, the advance amount would be refunded to the complainant. However, they have not reimbursed the advance amount to the complainant, and he approached the consumer court. The forum also directed a refund of Rs 2,70,000 to the complainant and to pay Rs 3,000 as the cost of proceedings.

