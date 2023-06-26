Poor feeder connectivity to stations mars Vypeen residents’ metro use in Kochi

Aishwarya Prabhakaran By

Express News Service

KOCHI: A key factor that won Kochi sanction for the metro rail was the population of Vypeen. But, even after six years of operations, Kochi Metro Rail Ltd (KMRL) has failed to provide first- and last-mile connectivity to commuters of Vypeen island.

“KMRL can be viable only if it can provide last-and-first-mile connectivity. For a city to get the sanction to build a metro, it requires a certain population. And for Kochi, it was attained by including the Vypeen region, including Paravur. But people from these regions do not have connectivity to metro stations,” said B J Antony, managing director of Kleen Smart Bus Ltd (KSBL), which provides a feeder bus service from Aluva to the airport.

Though Kochi Water Metro began commercial services between High Court and Vypeen on April 26, there is no last-mile connectivity for commuters from the HC terminal to the nearest metro rail station. Likewise, there is no first-mile connectivity for islanders to the Vypeen water metro terminal.

According to experts, inadequate or non-existent feeder services for the 24 metro stations in the 27-km Aluva-SN Junction corridor was a key reason for the Kochi metro's failure to achieve the expected footfall of one lakh commuters per day.

“There were certain mandates required to be implemented before and after the sanction of a metro project. One of these is the formation of a Unified Metropolitan Transport Authority (UMTA) committee and to provide first- and last-mile connectivity,” said Antony, who is also a retired senior deputy transport commissioner.

The government order dated June 24, 2013, states that the central government, the Ministry of urban development approved the implementation of the Kochi metro rail project subject to certain conditions. The integration of the public transport system and the introduction of a common ticketing system were some of the stipulated preconditions. The order said the managing director of KMRL has recommended setting up a UMTA committee for Kochi.

“Unfortunately, KMRL failed to implement the conditions. It signed an agreement with Kinetic Green Energy & Power Solutions to launch e-autos to support last-mile connectivity. However, the firm did not receive much support from KMRL and eventually terminated its service. It used to operate based on shared mobility,” said Antony. KMRL’s feeder bus service, ‘Pavandoot’, met with a similar fate.

From nine buses, the number was reduced to just three, operating between Aluva metro station and Kochi airport. When contacted, KMRL managing director Loknath Behera said the agency is investing in purchasing electric buses and autos to enhance connectivity. “Under the non-motorised transport scheme, we are planning to buy 100 e-autos and 40 e-buses (20 each for KMRL and Kochi Water Metro Ltd). KMRL will own these vehicles and provide them on a rental basis, which means we will have complete control over operating the feeder service,” said Behera.

On the feeder bus network, he said the matter needs to be taken up with the transport authority. The feeder buses shouldn’t compete with private and KSRTC buses. We have already carried out preliminary work. The service focuses on point-to-point connectivity rather than covering a route. These will be discussed with transport authorities, prior to widening the feeder network,” said the retired police chief.

Antony pointed out that one of the reasons for KMRL's failure to provide an adequate feeder network is that it does not have a dedicated team to augment urban transportation in the city.

