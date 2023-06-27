Drive to check spread of diseases intensified in Kochi

By Express News Service

KOCHI: As the number of dengue, leptospirosis, fever, HINI and other viral diseases are on the rise in the district, the health department has issued directions to be followed by the public to stop the spread. However, according to health officials, merely observing dry days and removing standing water from shells and money plants cannot stop the spread.

Though various local bodies in the district had started pre-monsoon cleaning activities, according to experts, mere fogging and spraying cannot help in vector control. Multiple and simultaneous fogging is required to kill and stop the breeding of mosquitoes. Healthcare officials said that the authorities should focus on cleaning drains and canals in the area to avoid the breeding of mosquitoes.

“The stagnant water in drains, canals and the waste accumulated in city streets too are responsible for the spread of diseases. The situation will be worse with intermittent rains. The government should also take public health measures to prevent the spread of diseases,” said Dr Rajeev Jaydevan, member of the public health advisory panel, IMA Kerala.

In the meantime, the district medical officer said that the health department has intensified epidemic control activities with the cooperation of local bodies. “The department has ensured the availability of protective equipment and medicines. Also, laboratories are well-equipped with necessary systems,” said the DMO. The public too has been directed to take preventive measures. Angamaly, Kalamassery, Edathala, Choornikkara, and Thrikkakara are some of the most affected areas in the district.



