Hidimba’s forest abode in Kochi?

KOCHI: Irumpanam is a suburb of Kochi that is known for industrial development and major petroleum refineries. A part of Tripunithura municipality, this area is home to a number of temples and other historical landmarks as well.

With a diverse population of 3,500-4,000 families, Irumpanam has a relatively young settlement, with most of the development taking place in the last few decades.

Earlier, the natives of the land earned their livelihoods by working in the paddy fields. Many of them worked as stonemasons, too. Things changed with Bharat Petroleum setting up a refinery in the area.

Now, coming to how the name ‘Irumpanam’ came about, there are two takes. According to one legend, the place was once known for iron ore deposits hidden in the woods.

Irumbu (iron) + vanam (forest) later became Irumpanam, goes the story. The second version traces back to the Mahabharata era. “It is believed that the name Irumpanam originated from the demon king Hidimba, who once lived in the forest here with his sibling Hidimbi, as mentioned in the Mahabharata,” says P Prakash, president of the Changampuzha Samskarika Kendram, who has done considerable research on place names in Ernakulam. “Over time, Hindimba-vanam came to be known as Irumpanam.”

