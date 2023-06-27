Kerala High Court prevents holding special ritual without CDB nod

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kerala High Court has restrained the Kshethra Kshema Samithi of Ernakulam Siva Temple from conducting ‘Ashtadravya Mahaganapathi Homam’ at the temple on August 15 and collecting money from devotees, without obtaining permission from the Cochin Devaswom Board(CDB).

A division bench comprising Justice Anil K Narendran and Justice N Nagaresh issued the order on a suo motu case registered in connection with the trade fair being organised by the samithi on the Ernakulathappan ground.

The bench earlier directed the samithi to remove the boards announcing the conduct of the homam and soliciting money set up on the temple premises. The CDB submitted that though it was stated in the boards exhibited on the temple premises that ‘Ashtadravya Mahaganapathy Homam’ was being conducted in association with the board, the board didn’t permit the samithi to conduct the homam or to collect money from devotees. Nor the board was told about the proposed homam by the samithi.

The board said that the attempt of the samithi was to create misunderstanding in the mind of the devotees. The samithi had organised ‘Sarpabali’ on May 21 without the board’s approval. The board or its officials did not object to ‘Sarpabali’ only because it wanted to avoid such situations.

