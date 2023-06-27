Home Cities Kochi

Kerala man clicks SMS link to 'update PAN', loses Rs 1.5 lakh

Police urged the people to keep away from unwanted links received via SMS or other social media platforms.

Published: 27th June 2023

By Express News Service

KOCHI: An Alangad native lost Rs 1.5 lakh when he clicked a link that he received via an SMS saying his bank account would be blocked soon. The Ernakulam Rural Cyber Police have registered a case and started a probe.

The police officials said the victim, a 72-year-old man, had received the SMS in September last year. The sender was VK-JNCLLN. The message said his SBI bank account will be blocked as his PAN (Permanent Account Number) was not updated. The SMS contained a link for “updating the PAN”. 

“The victim clicked on the link, allowing fraudsters to install a remote access app to his phone. Using the app, the miscreants learnt his bank account details and read the OTP for transferring money to their accounts,” said a police official. The fraudsters swindled Rs 1.50 lakh from victim’s account. The elderly learnt of the fraud recently when he approached the bank. He then lodged a complaint.

“It is mostly senior citizens who become victims of such scams. The fraudsters trigger panic in the victims’ minds by saying their bank accounts will be blocked soon. We have cases where fraudsters sent messages to some people claiming their electricity will be disconnected and asked them to update their PAN by clicking on the link in the messages,” said an officer.

Police urged the people to keep away from unwanted links received via SMS or other social media platforms. “In a majority of financial cybercrimes reported in the state, people lost money after clicking on such  suspicious links sent by fraudsters. Despite being alerted about such frauds, people continue to fall victim to them,” said an officer.

