Home Cities Kochi

No final call yet on power-sharing deal in Thrikkakara municipality 

Ajitha is current chairperson, and as per deal Radhamani of ‘A’ group, will take her place

Published: 27th June 2023 12:07 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th June 2023 12:07 PM   |  A+A-

Congress flag. (File photo)

Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo)

By Arun M
Express News Service

KOCHI: Uncertainty looms over power sharing in Congress-ruled Thrikkakara municipality with the ‘I’ faction not taking a final call on an arrangement under which the posts of chairperson and vice-chairperson will switch hands after two and a half years. ‘I’ group’s Ajitha Thankappan is the current chairperson, and as per the agreement, Radhamani Pillai, of the ‘A’ group, will take her place. The first two-and-a-half-year term ends on Tuesday. 

Congress sources said the UDF wrested control of the 43-member local body with the support of party rebels, who contested as independents, and a decision on the change of guard should be taken after considering their views. ‘A’ faction leaders, however, are insisting that the power-sharing pact was decided by the party and that it should be adhered to. They are of the view that the opinion of independents can be considered after the change at the helm. The ‘I’ faction enjoys a majority among the 16 Congress members. Muslim League members are also backing Ajitha.

A meeting of Congress mandalam presidents, called on Monday, failed to arrive at a consensus, it is reliably learnt. 

The DCC leadership is of the view that it would intervene only if matters go out of hand. Senior leaders, including Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan, want the power-sharing deal adhered to. Uma Thomas, MLA, who was discharged from hospital on Monday after recovering from fever, will convene a meeting to sort out the differences. Party leaders said the issue will be resolved at the mandalam-level itself.

Ajitha is a four-time member of the council. In 2010, she was chairperson of the public works standing committee. She is supposed to step down on June 27, under the agreement between the Congress and the IUML. Vice-chairman A A Ibrahimkutty, of the IUML, is supposed to follow suit. Radhamani, of the Congress, and P M  Younus, of the IUML, are to replace them.

Ajitha, who earlier said she is ready to step down from her position, told TNIE the party has not issued any directive so far.

Her term witnessed several controversies and she had to put up with differences of opinion within the UDF itself while implementing many projects. A row erupted after some councillors alleged that the chairperson had distributed a sum of `10,000 each to the 43 councillors along with ‘onakkodi’ in August 2021. 

Recently, councillors of Thrikkakara municipality under the chairperson blocked vehicles carrying waste from Kochi corporation limits to Brahmapuram demanding that the municipality also be allowed to dump biowaste from its limits at the dumpyard. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp