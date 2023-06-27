No final call yet on power-sharing deal in Thrikkakara municipality 

Arun M By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Uncertainty looms over power sharing in Congress-ruled Thrikkakara municipality with the ‘I’ faction not taking a final call on an arrangement under which the posts of chairperson and vice-chairperson will switch hands after two and a half years. ‘I’ group’s Ajitha Thankappan is the current chairperson, and as per the agreement, Radhamani Pillai, of the ‘A’ group, will take her place. The first two-and-a-half-year term ends on Tuesday.

Congress sources said the UDF wrested control of the 43-member local body with the support of party rebels, who contested as independents, and a decision on the change of guard should be taken after considering their views. ‘A’ faction leaders, however, are insisting that the power-sharing pact was decided by the party and that it should be adhered to. They are of the view that the opinion of independents can be considered after the change at the helm. The ‘I’ faction enjoys a majority among the 16 Congress members. Muslim League members are also backing Ajitha.

A meeting of Congress mandalam presidents, called on Monday, failed to arrive at a consensus, it is reliably learnt.

The DCC leadership is of the view that it would intervene only if matters go out of hand. Senior leaders, including Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan, want the power-sharing deal adhered to. Uma Thomas, MLA, who was discharged from hospital on Monday after recovering from fever, will convene a meeting to sort out the differences. Party leaders said the issue will be resolved at the mandalam-level itself.

Ajitha is a four-time member of the council. In 2010, she was chairperson of the public works standing committee. She is supposed to step down on June 27, under the agreement between the Congress and the IUML. Vice-chairman A A Ibrahimkutty, of the IUML, is supposed to follow suit. Radhamani, of the Congress, and P M Younus, of the IUML, are to replace them.

Ajitha, who earlier said she is ready to step down from her position, told TNIE the party has not issued any directive so far.

Her term witnessed several controversies and she had to put up with differences of opinion within the UDF itself while implementing many projects. A row erupted after some councillors alleged that the chairperson had distributed a sum of `10,000 each to the 43 councillors along with ‘onakkodi’ in August 2021.

Recently, councillors of Thrikkakara municipality under the chairperson blocked vehicles carrying waste from Kochi corporation limits to Brahmapuram demanding that the municipality also be allowed to dump biowaste from its limits at the dumpyard.

KOCHI: Uncertainty looms over power sharing in Congress-ruled Thrikkakara municipality with the ‘I’ faction not taking a final call on an arrangement under which the posts of chairperson and vice-chairperson will switch hands after two and a half years. ‘I’ group’s Ajitha Thankappan is the current chairperson, and as per the agreement, Radhamani Pillai, of the ‘A’ group, will take her place. The first two-and-a-half-year term ends on Tuesday. Congress sources said the UDF wrested control of the 43-member local body with the support of party rebels, who contested as independents, and a decision on the change of guard should be taken after considering their views. ‘A’ faction leaders, however, are insisting that the power-sharing pact was decided by the party and that it should be adhered to. They are of the view that the opinion of independents can be considered after the change at the helm. The ‘I’ faction enjoys a majority among the 16 Congress members. Muslim League members are also backing Ajitha. A meeting of Congress mandalam presidents, called on Monday, failed to arrive at a consensus, it is reliably learnt. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The DCC leadership is of the view that it would intervene only if matters go out of hand. Senior leaders, including Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan, want the power-sharing deal adhered to. Uma Thomas, MLA, who was discharged from hospital on Monday after recovering from fever, will convene a meeting to sort out the differences. Party leaders said the issue will be resolved at the mandalam-level itself. Ajitha is a four-time member of the council. In 2010, she was chairperson of the public works standing committee. She is supposed to step down on June 27, under the agreement between the Congress and the IUML. Vice-chairman A A Ibrahimkutty, of the IUML, is supposed to follow suit. Radhamani, of the Congress, and P M Younus, of the IUML, are to replace them. Ajitha, who earlier said she is ready to step down from her position, told TNIE the party has not issued any directive so far. Her term witnessed several controversies and she had to put up with differences of opinion within the UDF itself while implementing many projects. A row erupted after some councillors alleged that the chairperson had distributed a sum of `10,000 each to the 43 councillors along with ‘onakkodi’ in August 2021. Recently, councillors of Thrikkakara municipality under the chairperson blocked vehicles carrying waste from Kochi corporation limits to Brahmapuram demanding that the municipality also be allowed to dump biowaste from its limits at the dumpyard.