Procurator of Ernakulam-Angamaly Archdiocese appears before ED

KOCHI: Ernakulam-Angamaly Archdiocese Procurator Fr Paul Madassery appeared before Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday in connection with the agency’s probe into the alleged money laundering behind Syro Malabar Church’s sale of three acres of land in and around Kochi in 2016. The case involving Cardinal Mar George Alencherry had snowballed into a controversy after it came to light.

Fr Paul reached the ED office in Kochi around 11am and handed over documents related to the land deals. ED also sought clarification from him regarding various land deals, financial transactions and bank account details. He left around 4pm.

ED officials said after examining the documents, people linked with the land deals will be summoned for giving statements. Though ED had issued summons to Alencherry to appear for interrogation two weeks ago, the cardinal did not turn up citing medical condition.

The case pertains to the sale of Archdiocese’s land to pay off its debts to the tune of Rs 60 crore. ED had registered a case based on cases registered by the police and Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau. The Income Tax Department, which also conducted a probe, had slapped a fine of Rs 2.5 crore on the diocese.

Besides Alencherry, 24 other people, including the then finance officer of the diocese Fr Joshy Puthuva and then Syncellus Mon Sebastian Vadakkumpadan have also been under the scanner in connection with the land deals.

