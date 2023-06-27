Seminaries ordered to celebrate unified mass in Kochi

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The apostolic administrator, Mar Andrews Thazhath, has issued an order directing that the unified holy mass be celebrated at Thrikkakara Sacred Heart Seminary and Gurukulam minor seminary of Ernakulam-Angamaly Archeparchy at the earliest. In his communique, Mar Thazhath said that the information about the priests who are not ready to abide by the directive has to be submitted within 10 days.

“The priests who show reluctance to abide by the directive shall be immediately removed from their current positions and transferred,” said the letter. It said if priests do not comply, it will be a violation of church rules. “Vice doctors and spiritual rectors must follow the instructions of the rector in charge of the administration of the minor seminary. The administrator’s order of appointment, dated July 30, 2022, states that formation houses may only celebrate the unified holy mass. The instruction regarding this was given to the previous rector.

“Seminaries are often described as the heart of the diocese. Because seminaries are places of formation and education that provide a structured and nurturing environment for young people to discern their vocation to priesthood. Seminary formators should therefore be role models with a clear vision, mission and commitment.

But recently, when the apostolic administrator visited the seminary to interview students, some priests, including vice-rectors and spiritual rectors, protested. The interview was later held at the archbishop’s house,” said the letter. It added that such an approach is against the Christian spirit and the laws of the Church.

