Home Cities Kochi

When written words flow out of WhatsApp 

Navoor Pareeth, the programme coordinator of Dhwani and an assistant professor with the Malayalam department, is no stranger to this problem as he is visually impaired himself. 

Published: 27th June 2023 12:08 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th June 2023 12:08 PM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purposes only (Photo | Pexels)

Image used for representational purposes only (Photo | Pexels)

By Anu Kuruvilla
Express News Service

KOCHI:  Yet another National Reading Day passed by with several programmes organised across the state and the country to promote the habit among people, especially the younger generation. However, there exists a group for whom reading is not an easy task. With not many books available in Braille, the visually impaired are denied the pleasure and joy of reading.

In view of this, the Malayalam department of Maharaja’s College in Ernakulam, in association with Dhyuthi, a WhatsApp group that helps visually-impaired persons in reading books, has launched a reading community called Dhwani.

Navoor Pareeth, the programme coordinator of Dhwani and an assistant professor with the Malayalam department, is no stranger to this problem as he is visually impaired himself. “The one thing visually impaired people miss the most is reading books. They need others’ help which is not always very convenient,” he says.

Talking about Dhwani, Pareeth says, “It is a WhatsApp group that will open up the world of books to the visually impaired. The idea is to get the books read by volunteers and then upload the audio in the group for the visually impaired members to listen.”

He says an entire book will not be read and uploaded in one go. “Volunteers will read sections of a book. For example, if a person decides to read the first two pages on day one, they can do so and then upload the voice clip in the WhatsApp group,” says Pareeth.

So, a book will be read and uploaded over some days. “The voice clips will be serialised to allow the listener to identify the proper sequence,” says Pareeth. This is the initial stage of the endeavour, he says. 
Once everything is streamlined, Dhwani will be converted into a platform that will make the audiobooks available in a library format. For now, the visually impaired will have to download the voice clips and save them as audiobooks for reading in future.

The audiobooks will not be available for those having a normal vision as it may lead to copyright issues, says Pareeth. He adds the group is open to all Visually challenged persons irrespective of age can join the group. For the time being, only Malayalam literature will be uploaded. “Those interested can contact me (85890 85099) or use the link that will be sent to various online groups working for the betterment of the visually impaired,” says Pareeth. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp