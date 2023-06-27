When written words flow out of WhatsApp 

Anu Kuruvilla By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Yet another National Reading Day passed by with several programmes organised across the state and the country to promote the habit among people, especially the younger generation. However, there exists a group for whom reading is not an easy task. With not many books available in Braille, the visually impaired are denied the pleasure and joy of reading.

In view of this, the Malayalam department of Maharaja’s College in Ernakulam, in association with Dhyuthi, a WhatsApp group that helps visually-impaired persons in reading books, has launched a reading community called Dhwani.

Navoor Pareeth, the programme coordinator of Dhwani and an assistant professor with the Malayalam department, is no stranger to this problem as he is visually impaired himself. “The one thing visually impaired people miss the most is reading books. They need others’ help which is not always very convenient,” he says.

Talking about Dhwani, Pareeth says, “It is a WhatsApp group that will open up the world of books to the visually impaired. The idea is to get the books read by volunteers and then upload the audio in the group for the visually impaired members to listen.”

He says an entire book will not be read and uploaded in one go. “Volunteers will read sections of a book. For example, if a person decides to read the first two pages on day one, they can do so and then upload the voice clip in the WhatsApp group,” says Pareeth.

So, a book will be read and uploaded over some days. “The voice clips will be serialised to allow the listener to identify the proper sequence,” says Pareeth. This is the initial stage of the endeavour, he says.

Once everything is streamlined, Dhwani will be converted into a platform that will make the audiobooks available in a library format. For now, the visually impaired will have to download the voice clips and save them as audiobooks for reading in future.

The audiobooks will not be available for those having a normal vision as it may lead to copyright issues, says Pareeth. He adds the group is open to all Visually challenged persons irrespective of age can join the group. For the time being, only Malayalam literature will be uploaded. “Those interested can contact me (85890 85099) or use the link that will be sent to various online groups working for the betterment of the visually impaired,” says Pareeth.

