Dad’s double delight

Arya U R By

Express News Service

KOCHI: As part of the 51st anniversary of the Kerala Lalithakala Akademi, a grand art exhibition is being showcased in Kochi. This year’s event holds a special significance as, for the first time, the academy is hosting an art show for school children as well at its gallery in Kozhikode.

It is also probably the first time a father-daughter duo – Sreegopan B S and Gopika Krishnan – are participating in the same exhibition series. Thiruvananthapuram resident Sreegopan, a 55-year-old visual artist and lecturer in the department of painting at Sree Sankaracharya University of Sanskrit, Kalady, is showcasing his work, ‘Distorted Forms 1’, at Pepper House in Kochi.

The semi-abstract acrylic painting depicts a landscape that has been scarred by human activity. The trees are twisted and barren, and the ground is littered with debris. It is a commentary on the environmental impact of human activity, Sreegopan explains. “I grew up watching the serene landscapes filled with rich flora and fauna near the Mookkunnimala hill and the agrarian practices of my fellow villagers,” he says. “So while evolving as an artist, these elements influenced my works too.”

Artist Sreegopan B S along with his daughter,

Gopika Krishnan | B P Deepu

The selected work was completed in 2021 under the Distorted Forms series. “I tried to talk about ecological concerns and nature politics through the works with a unique blend of colours, lines, and textures,” says Sreegopan. “I have attempted a visual representation of humans and nature by mixing new media and hues along with social realities.”

Reflecting on his career, Sreegopan mentions the impact of the Kochi-Muziris Biennale and the contemporary art scene in the state. “Post biennale, the approach to artworks changed both – artists as well as viewers. Presentation and demonstration of artworks are in focus now,” he notes..

“The traditional concept of art, which was restricted to a single medium, has changed. Now artists are commonly known as visual artists, as we have the freedom to explore mixed mediums, including digital elements in our sculptures or paintings.”

Sreegopan, who has participated in about 100 exhibitions, including international ones, plans to organise a retrospective solo exhibition soon. The ongoing exhibition, he adds, is a double delight. One, it marks his 35th year as an artist. Two, his 13-year-old daughter is part of the Lalithakala Akademi’s annual show.

Gopika, a class 8 student at Chinmaya Vidyalaya in Vazhuthacaud, is equally thrilled to make her mark in the art world. Her works – ‘Early Morning in the Green World and ‘Good Evening 4 o’clock’ – are both acrylic paintings that depict landscapes.

“I specialise more in fabric painting, but drawing portraits in pencil medium and painting landscapes using acrylic are my present interests. My focus is more on textures and composition which I imbibed from my father,” she says.

Like her father, Gopika also is passionate about nature. However, she is yet to decide her career path. “As of now, I wish to pursue civil engineering like my brother, who is also an artist. Learning to draw and paint comes in handy in architecture courses too,” she says. The art shows at Pepper House in Kochi and Art Gallery in Kozhikode concludes today.

