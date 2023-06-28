Ebrahimkunju gets clean chit in Kerala Water Authority land allotment case 

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Muvattupuzha Vigilance Court has given a clean chit to senior IUML leader and former minister V K Ebrahimkunju in the case related to the allotment of Kerala Water Authority’s (KWA) land to five people in 2014. The court decided to close the proceedings against Ebrahimkunju and 11 others after finding that no offence of corruption was established.

Former KWA MD V Ashok Kumar, former district collector P I Sheyk Pareeth, KWA executive engineer P V Nandakumar, assistant executive engineer K T Raju, former tahsildar T A Rasheedh, former village officer Sabu K S, and Kalamassery natives Abdul Asees, Prasnnan, Bindu Ayyappan, Varghese and Noushad P S were the other respondents besides Ebrahimkunju.

The Vigilance court had ordered a quick verification against Ebrahimkunju and the others based on a complaint filed by Kalamassery native Gireesh Babu in February 2015. As per the complaint, five people had encroached upon 43.5 acres of the land owned by KWA in Thrikkakara North village and constructed residential buildings there.

They had then submitted an application before Ebrahimkunju and then Chief Minister Oommen Chandy for issuance of the land deed. Pareeth, the then collector, took a stand that the land could be assigned to the five people only if the KWA surrenders it to the Revenue Department. Subsequently, the Water Resources Department issued a government order on March 2014 for allotting another plot of land.

It was alleged that the order was issued after receiving illegal gratifications from the encroachers. However, the court said the complaint did not disclose any offence as have been committed by the respondents.

“Mere allegation that gratification was received, without anything more is not sufficient to proceed with the complaint. Mere allegations without supporting materials are not enough to warrant action on the complaint,” said Vigilance court judge N V Raju.

