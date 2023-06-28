Nepal man held with 7.62mm live bullet at Kochi airport

Toby Antony By

Express News Service

KOCHI: A Nepal national was intercepted with a 7.62mm live ammunition, mainly used in rifles and machine guns, at Kochi airport on Tuesday. The Nedumbassery police have registered a case and launched a probe. Umesh Kumar Pai, 36, of Chimadi in Nepal was intercepted by Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel at the airport’s domestic departure terminal around 5.30 am, after a baggage check revealed he was carrying a 7.62mm bullet.

“The man had reached here to meet a friend and was returning to Nepal when the bullet was found in his bag. He was travelling to Nepal via Mumbai,” a CISF officer said. The officer said 7.62mm bullets are usually available only with police and military personnel and are used in rifles and machine guns.

CISF personnel handed over Umesh and the seized bullet to the Nedumbassery police. During interrogation, Umesh claimed the bullet was a gift and was placed in the baggage by mistake. The police have decided to produce him before a magistrate court after recording his arrest.

“He claimed that the bullet had been gifted to him by one of his friends in Nepal. He was not aware that it was inside his baggage. However, since it is rare for civilians to get their hands on 7.62mm bullets, more investigation is required into the incident,” said a police official.

Umesh was charged under Section 11(a) (failing to comply with the direction to be followed in aircraft) of the Aircraft Act, 1934, and Section 25(1-B)(a) (possession of prohibited arms and ammunition) of the Arms Act, 1959. The police have decided to send the seized bullet to the ballistic wing of the forensic laboratory for identification and other verification procedures.

