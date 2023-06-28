Home Cities Kochi

Nepal man held with 7.62mm live bullet at Kochi airport

CISF personnel handed over Umesh and the seized bullet to the Nedumbassery police.

Published: 28th June 2023 11:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th June 2023 11:32 AM   |  A+A-

Airport, Kochi

Representational Image of Kochi Airport. (Photo | EPS)

By Toby Antony
Express News Service

KOCHI: A Nepal national was intercepted with a 7.62mm live ammunition, mainly used in rifles and machine guns, at Kochi airport on Tuesday. The Nedumbassery police have registered a case and launched a probe. Umesh Kumar Pai, 36, of Chimadi in Nepal was intercepted by Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel at the airport’s domestic departure terminal around 5.30 am, after a baggage check revealed he was carrying a 7.62mm bullet.

“The man had reached here to meet a friend and was returning to Nepal when the bullet was found in his bag. He was travelling to Nepal via Mumbai,” a CISF officer said. The officer said 7.62mm bullets are usually available only with police and military personnel and are used in rifles and machine guns.

CISF personnel handed over Umesh and the seized bullet to the Nedumbassery police. During interrogation, Umesh claimed the bullet was a gift and was placed in the baggage by mistake. The police have decided to produce him before a magistrate court after recording his arrest. 

“He claimed that the bullet had been gifted to him by one of his friends in Nepal. He was not aware that it was inside his baggage. However, since it is rare for civilians to get their hands on 7.62mm bullets, more investigation is required into the incident,” said a police official.

Umesh was charged under Section 11(a) (failing to comply with the direction to be followed in aircraft) of the Aircraft Act, 1934, and Section 25(1-B)(a) (possession of prohibited arms and ammunition) of the Arms Act, 1959. The police have decided to send the seized bullet to the ballistic wing of the forensic laboratory for identification and other verification procedures.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Nepal man Kochi airport CISF
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp