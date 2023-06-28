Home Cities Kochi

Nod for relaying synthetic track at Maharaja’s College in Ernakulam

Higher education department has approved C6.90cr for relaying Kerala’s first such track

Published: 28th June 2023 11:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th June 2023 11:58 AM   |  A+A-

Representational image of Ernakulam Maharaja’s College. (Photo | Wikimedia commons)

Representational image of Ernakulam Maharaja’s College. (Photo | Wikimedia commons)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The state government has finally given the green signal to resurface the synthetic track at Ernakulam Maharaja’s College ground to international standards, much to the delight of athletes and sports enthusiasts in the city.

The higher education department has approved Rs 6.90 crore for relaying Kerala’s first synthetic track, and it will be carried out under the supervision of the Sports Kerala Foundation. Ernakulam MLA T J Vinodh told TNIE that with the approval of the higher education department, nearly a decade-long demand for the relaying of the synthetic track from sports enthusiasts is set to materialise. “A direction has been given to the officers concerned to start the work as soon as possible,” Vinodh said.

An athlete practising on the damaged synthetic track at Ernakulam Maharaja’s College | A Sanesh, EPS

The synthetic track, which was laid in 2006, suffered extensive damage by 2016, and following this, the college approached the Higher Education Department to carry out the maintenance work after including it in the asset maintenance fund.

“Following this, the department directed the PWD special building wing to prepare an estimate. Based on that, the PWD wing, in 2021, earmarked Rs 6.9 crore for the project. Though the government granted permission to start the project, the PWD failed to start the work on time,” said the MLA.

After this, the PWD submitted a revised proposal of Rs 8.87 crore, citing the increase in material costs and Goods and Sales Tax. But the technical committee of the finance department has certified that no additional amount should be allocated. 

“A discussion with the Kerala Sports Foundation was fruitful. A proposal has been submitted to the higher education department. The government has given administrative sanction for the project on Tuesday,” Vinodh added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ernakulam Maharaja’s College Sports Kerala Foundation synthetic track
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp