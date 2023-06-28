Nod for relaying synthetic track at Maharaja’s College in Ernakulam

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The state government has finally given the green signal to resurface the synthetic track at Ernakulam Maharaja’s College ground to international standards, much to the delight of athletes and sports enthusiasts in the city.

The higher education department has approved Rs 6.90 crore for relaying Kerala’s first synthetic track, and it will be carried out under the supervision of the Sports Kerala Foundation. Ernakulam MLA T J Vinodh told TNIE that with the approval of the higher education department, nearly a decade-long demand for the relaying of the synthetic track from sports enthusiasts is set to materialise. “A direction has been given to the officers concerned to start the work as soon as possible,” Vinodh said.

An athlete practising on the damaged synthetic track at Ernakulam Maharaja’s College | A Sanesh, EPS

The synthetic track, which was laid in 2006, suffered extensive damage by 2016, and following this, the college approached the Higher Education Department to carry out the maintenance work after including it in the asset maintenance fund.

“Following this, the department directed the PWD special building wing to prepare an estimate. Based on that, the PWD wing, in 2021, earmarked Rs 6.9 crore for the project. Though the government granted permission to start the project, the PWD failed to start the work on time,” said the MLA.

After this, the PWD submitted a revised proposal of Rs 8.87 crore, citing the increase in material costs and Goods and Sales Tax. But the technical committee of the finance department has certified that no additional amount should be allocated.

“A discussion with the Kerala Sports Foundation was fruitful. A proposal has been submitted to the higher education department. The government has given administrative sanction for the project on Tuesday,” Vinodh added.

KOCHI: The state government has finally given the green signal to resurface the synthetic track at Ernakulam Maharaja’s College ground to international standards, much to the delight of athletes and sports enthusiasts in the city. The higher education department has approved Rs 6.90 crore for relaying Kerala’s first synthetic track, and it will be carried out under the supervision of the Sports Kerala Foundation. Ernakulam MLA T J Vinodh told TNIE that with the approval of the higher education department, nearly a decade-long demand for the relaying of the synthetic track from sports enthusiasts is set to materialise. “A direction has been given to the officers concerned to start the work as soon as possible,” Vinodh said. An athlete practising on the damaged synthetic track at Ernakulam Maharaja’s College | A Sanesh, EPS The synthetic track, which was laid in 2006, suffered extensive damage by 2016, and following this, the college approached the Higher Education Department to carry out the maintenance work after including it in the asset maintenance fund.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); “Following this, the department directed the PWD special building wing to prepare an estimate. Based on that, the PWD wing, in 2021, earmarked Rs 6.9 crore for the project. Though the government granted permission to start the project, the PWD failed to start the work on time,” said the MLA. After this, the PWD submitted a revised proposal of Rs 8.87 crore, citing the increase in material costs and Goods and Sales Tax. But the technical committee of the finance department has certified that no additional amount should be allocated. “A discussion with the Kerala Sports Foundation was fruitful. A proposal has been submitted to the higher education department. The government has given administrative sanction for the project on Tuesday,” Vinodh added.