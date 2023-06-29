A braveheart’s long wait for justice in rape case

K Krishnachand By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Legal rigmarole remains a major concern when it comes to rape cases in the state. Though the police and judiciary repeatedly assert on a fast-track mechanism to convict the accused, many trials still progress at a snail’s pace.

This 2013 case is a classic example. A 40-year-old IT professional from Bengaluru was brutally raped at a resort in Poovar. The police arrested the accused, Lakhinath and Presonagam of Assam, within five days.

Even though there was ample evidence, including scientific ones, the trial dragged on for nine years. The duo were found guilty and were given life imprisonment at a fast-track special court in Neyyattinkara only in June 2022.

The incident

The crime took place on November 28, 2013, when a delegation of 30 senior executives from a Bengaluru-based MNC checked into the island resort. The survivor had led a group that included seven women.

The convicts worked for a pest-control firm to which the resort had outsourced cleaning and pest control services. They had loosened the screws to the balcony door latch on the eve of the incident. They broke into the room and raped the survivor while she was asleep around 2.30 am.

The woman fought back and managed to grab the beaded necklace of one of the men. This necklace helped the police identify the suspects when they checked staff photographs.

Officers also noted that the men had nail marks on the survivor. “When we reached the resort, the culprits were there. They were confident that the survivor wouldn’t recognise them as the incident took place in pitch darkness,” recalls the then Poovar inspector of police G Binu, who led the probe.

“However, the evidence and the CCTV footage helped nab them. After the arrest, they did not get bail. But it is true that the trial proceedings got delayed.”

The delay

When the case came before the court, the survivor cooperated with the proceedings by deposing multiple times. “However, the trial proceedings got delayed,” says Ajith Thankayya, the special public prosecutor in the case. “First, the case was considered by the special court under the district sessions court in Thiruvananthapuram. Later, it was shifted to the fast-track court in Neyyattinkara. So the proceedings took some time.”

Ajith adds there was a delay in getting the forensic reports. “Another issue was the absence of witnesses. During the time of the incident, 28 people were in the resort. And seven to eight people were named as witnesses. But during the trial, they were absent as they were working abroad,” he notes. “However, the accused were given the right punishment, and were not given bail during the trial period.”

‘Huge concern’

James Vadakumchery, a noted criminologist, says the delay in trial proceedings in rape cases is a matter of concern. “Many criminal ones have the same fate. But there should be a proper judicial mechanism to expedite at least rape cases so that the culprits get punishment at the right time,” he says.

“In rape cases, the conviction rate is also low, as many cases get compromised between the accused and the survivor. So a special court like the POCSO one should be established to get justice to the survivor at the very earliest. However, there are some changes now that speedy trials are happening in rape cases,” he says.

CasE diary

This weekly column brings you exciting, intriguing police stories, straight from the crime files

