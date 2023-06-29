Be well with watermelon 

Angelina Rose J By

Express News Service

KOCHI: In this day and age, consuming seeds is becoming a nutritional trend across age groups. Among various seeds, watermelon seeds are also on the food charts.

Usually, these are discarded once the fruit is eaten. But due to the hype over the nutritional intake of seeds, these are also onn the vogue. Dr Hari Lakshmi, dietician at Motherhood Hospital, says, “Since watermelon seeds have various minerals and nutrients such as zinc, iron, magnesium and protein which contribute in boosting one’s immunity, it’s an easier way to access nutrition rather than taking medicines.”

Advantages

Watermelon seeds help to improve skin conditions as they have high contents of vitamin C and antioxidants and can be used to treat acne, pimples and eczema.

They also facilitate hair growth as they have high manganese and zinc.

These seeds help to regulate blood sugar.

Have hints of iron so they are capable of giving instant energy.

These seeds are packed with minerals and vitamin B which are capable of boosting immunity.

They also have low calories and good fats such as polyunsaturated and monounsaturated fats which are good for regulating cholesterol levels and maintaining heart conditions.

How to include in your diet

Could be taken along with your breakfast cereal and fruit salads.

Could be used in making nutritious bars and laddoos with nuts.

Can be used as a seasoning or garnish in sweets and savouries.

Could be added along with milk.

Who can consume watermelon seeds?

There are no restrictions as they are versatile except for people who are allergic and children below 6-8 months are preferably advised not to have these seeds as it may cause choking.

Nutritient break-up

Per day: 100 g

557 calories

47.37 g of fat

15.31 g of carbs

28.33 g of protein

