Choose your protein mix right

Aamir Shai By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Kerala is slowly transforming into a health-conscious state. And consequently, fitness and working out at gyms for good health have become popular, especially among urban dwellers.

However, what is missing is the proper awareness of fitness regimes. One aspect that many misses out is having the right amount of protein in the diet and blindly start consuming supplemenmts to bulk up.

For V S Chris, a college student and gym enthusiast, consuming protein powders come with some side effects. “I had tried protein powders some time back. However, it was really hard to consume since it caused a lot of gas to form in my stomach. So I eventually stopped,” he says.

According to Dr Kavya Nixon, a dietician who specialises in clinical nutrition at Amrita Institute of Medicine, protein is an important component for muscle development. It allows one to maintain muscle mass and increase overall strength.

And for many, the easy answer is having protein powders to reach their fitness goal. As it is convenient, provides quicker muscle recovery, and gives better secretion of hormones and enzymes, many, especially weightlifters, depend on protein powders.

“But it can also cause problems like hypoalbuminemia,” warns Kavya. Hypoalbuminemia is a feature of chronic and advanced hepatic cirrhosis. Consuming protein-rich meats and protein meals will generate high content of albumin in the blood.

If protein is not consumed in the right amount, it can also result in constipation and gastroesophageal reflux syndrome. According to a study by Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health, people of different backgrounds suffered from bloating when switching to a heavy-protein diet.

Some people can consume protein pretty easily, while others can find it difficult. This can be due to a variety of reasons ranging from genetics, digestive problems, and external factors. “Protein comes in the market in the form of powder and supplements. The main ingredient in many powders responsible for bloating is lactose.

There is whey protein, whey concentrate, whey isolate, whey hydrolysate, Casein, plant-based and egg protein,” she says. “Everything depends on how you want your protein to be consumed and identifying whether they cause bloating as per your health situation. Some protein powders also have sugar alcohols like mannitol and sorbitol which also contribute to bloating. So it is important to do your research before choosing the right type of protein powder,” she says.

According to her, many still don’t know if they are lactose intolerant. “Bloating happens to all and especially to people who are lactose intolerant. Plant protein can also cause bloating if consumed excessively because it is harder to break down,” Kavya warns.

‘Read the labels’

It is important to check the labels before using the supplements. “Consult a qualified dietician or nutritionist before using powders or supplements. Sprouted pulses, probiotics, well-cooked foods, and proper eating habits help reduce bloating. Having 3-4 egg whites, skinless chicken and duck eggs are safer alternatives to supplements,” says Kavya. Santhosh George, NASM-certified nutrition coach in Dubai has been weightlifting for fitness for quite some time.

“I’m 38 and I have actively used protein powder since I started weightlifting. I have had no issues so far,” he says. One needs to check the amino acid profiles also while getting protein powders. “Any faulty amino acids or constituents can lead to bloating. So you need to be careful. There are plant protein powders available in the market. They are a great alternative to whey protein and cause less bloating generally,” he says. There are different protein consumption thresholds for different people, he warns. “Some struggle with it. It depends on the right amount and type of protein powders that the individual uses. Whey protein isolate is one solution to those,” says Anzam, a freelance fitness trainer.

